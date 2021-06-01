The ASRock DeskMini line of computers tend to be compact desktops with a total volume of around 2 to 3 liters. But the new ASRock DeskMini Max is a system that sort of stretches the definition of Mini.

With a volume of 9.94 liters, it’s compact by desktop tower PC standards, but the computer’s 10.6″ x 8.7″ x 6.7″ chassis will take up at least as much space as a game console and it’s too large to easily mount to the back of a display.

That said, it’s a full-featured computer with support for up to a 105W AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and discrete graphics. It has a 500W power supply to keep things running, and supports plenty of memory and storage.

Unveiled during this week’s Computex show, the DeskMini Max has a mini ITX motherboard with an AMD AM4 socket and AMD X300 chipset. ASRock says it’s designed to be easy to open up, allowing you to set up the computer in a matter of minutes.

It also supports graphics cards up to 20cm (7.9 inches) in length.

There are four DDR4 memory slots for up to 128GB of RAM. And the system supports up to three storage devices (1 x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and 2 x SATA devices). There’s an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card. And there’s even room for an optional 5.25 inch optical disc drive.

Ports include:

1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI

1 x VGA

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x headset

1 x audio line output

Overall, the DeskMini Max may be big for a computer with mini in the name, but it’s not much larger than Intel’s upcoming NUC 11 Extreme “Beast Canyon” computer, which has an 8 liter chassis. And since there’s pretty much zero chance you’ll be able to buy an Intel NUC with an AMD processor, the DeskMini Max may be the next best things for folks that would prefer a Ryzen processor to an Intel Tiger Lake-H chip.

ASRock has not announced pricing or availability details yet.

