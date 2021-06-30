The AMD 4700S 8-Core Processor Desktop Kit is a compact desktop computer motherboard paired with a previously unannounced processor called the AMD 4700S. It’s a processor with 8-core, 16-thread processor with CPU cores based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture and no integrated graphics.

Signs point to the chip being a version of the custom processor AMD designed for the Xbox Series X. So if you’ve ever wanted to use that processor in a desktop computer, maybe you’ll be able to do that now… although AMD hasn’t announced pricing or availability details.

The first time we heard about the AMD 4700S was when a small form-factor desktop computer powered by the processor went on sale in China earlier this year. That’s when internet sleuths noticed the similarity between the processor and the chip used in Microsoft’s latest game console.

According to AMD, its new Desktop Kit pairs the processor with a motherboard featuring a single PCIe x16 slot that can handle up to Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. In other words, don’t expect features like hardware-accelerated, real-time ray tracing. If you’re looking to build a modern gaming PCs, this might not be the kit to choose.

You’ll definitely need a graphics card if you plan to use the board as the foundation of a desktop computer though – it doesn’t have its own built-in DisplayPort, HDMI, or even VGA port so you’ll likely need to rely on a GPU card for vide output.

But the board does have three audio jacks, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two SATA connectors, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps port, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

via Hexus and TechPowerUp

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

