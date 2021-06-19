Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the SkimlinksAmazonRakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. 

Amazon Prime Day runs from June 21 through June 22, and Amazon is expected to offer some of its lowest prices of the year on Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices.

But you can already score most of those deals starting today if you order by voice. Just fire up the Alexa app on a smartphone or tablet or use an Echo smart speaker or display to place you order and you can save up to 50% on select items.

Here’s a roundup of early Prime Day deals available to folks who order by voice. Keep in mind that you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to score these deals, whether you order today via Alexa or wait until Monday to order via the web or mobile app.

Echo smart speakers

Echo show smart displays

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is on sale for $70 off when you order via Alexa

Fire Tablets

Fire TV media streamers

Kindle eReaders

