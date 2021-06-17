Amazon Prime Day takes place from June 21 to 22 this year, and while Amazon promises discounts on over 2 million items, it’s a safe bet that some of those deals will be a lot better than others.

One thing we do know is that Amazon has made a habit of offering some of its own Fire, Kindle, and Echo devices at all-time low prices on Prime Day, and the company has already let us know that this year will be no different. For example, you’ll be able to pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on Prime Day for $25 (half price), or a Fire HD 10 tablet for $70 (less than half price).

Amazon will also be offering free trials and/or discounts on subscription services including Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Prime Video. Some deals are already live – for example, you can snag a subscription to Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+ or more than a dozen other Amazon Prime Channels for $1 per month each for up to two months if you sign up between now and June 22.

Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we know about so far on tech products and subscription services. This list will be updated as more deals are announced.

Tablets

eReaders

Media Streamers

Smart Speakers

Smart displays

Networking

Downloads & Streaming

Consumer Electronics

