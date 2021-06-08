The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget Android tablet with an 8.7 inch display, a MediaTek Helio P22N octa-core processor, and support for up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. First announced in May, the tablet is now available for purchase for $160 and up from Amazon and Samsung.com.

Samsung’s new tablet has a 1340 x 800 pixel LCD display, and a metal body that measures 8.4″ x 4.9″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 13 ounces. It’s available in a choice of white & silver or black & gray color options.

That makes it pretty close in size to Amazon’s Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus tablets. Samsung’s tablet has a higher starting price, but it also has a faster processor, a higher-resolution rear camera, and, perhaps most importantly, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ships with Google Android software and features the Google Play Store and other Google apps and services. Amazon’s tablets run a fork of Android called Fire OS and you need to do a bit of hacking if you want to install Google Play.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Display 8.7 inch

1340 x 800

LCD Processor MediaTek MT8786N

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2.3 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz RAM 3GB or 4GB Storage 32GB or 64GB Cameras 8MP rear (1080p/30fps video recording)

2MP front Battery 5,100 mAh Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Speakers Stereo Dimensions 8.4″ x 4.9 x 0.3″ Weight 13 ounces Price 3GB/32GB for $160

4GB/64GB for $200

via TabletMonkeys

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

