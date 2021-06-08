The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget Android tablet with an 8.7 inch display, a MediaTek Helio P22N octa-core processor, and support for up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. First announced in May, the tablet is now available for purchase for $160 and up from Amazon and Samsung.com.

Samsung’s new tablet has a 1340 x 800 pixel LCD display, and a metal body that measures 8.4″ x 4.9″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 13 ounces. It’s available in a choice of white & silver or black & gray color options.

That makes it pretty close in size to Amazon’s Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus tablets. Samsung’s tablet has a higher starting price, but it also has a faster processor, a higher-resolution rear camera, and, perhaps most importantly, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ships with Google Android software and features the Google Play Store and other Google apps and services. Amazon’s tablets run a fork of Android called Fire OS and you need to do a bit of hacking if you want to install Google Play.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Display8.7 inch
1340 x 800
LCD
ProcessorMediaTek MT8786N
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2.3 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
RAM3GB or 4GB
Storage32GB or 64GB
Cameras8MP rear (1080p/30fps video recording)
2MP front
Battery5,100  mAh
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
SpeakersStereo
Dimensions8.4″ x 4.9 x 0.3″
Weight13 ounces
Price3GB/32GB for $160
4GB/64GB for $200

via TabletMonkeys

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.