The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and three rear cameras which all have 64MP image sensors as well as a fourth camera with a 5X telephoto zoom lens.
First released in China in April, phone goes up for pre-order globally starting May 27th with general availability beginning June 4th.
Prices start at $749 (or €749/£649) and the phone will be available from the ZTE global website.
With a $749 starting price, the phone isn’t the cheapest device with a Snapdragon 888 processor, but it’s also relatively affordable by 2021 flagship standards.
The phone’s cameras, display, and a few other features also help set it apart, including support for 65 watt fast charging and stereo speakers with DTS: X sound.
One thing to keep in mind for customers in the US though, is that the phone will work with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks, but not Verizon’s. 5G network support is also limited, so it’s likely that you’ll only be able to make use of that if you’re on T-Mobile.
Here’s a run-down of the phone’s key specs:
|ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
|Display
|2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
144 Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|RAM / Storage
|8GB + 128GB
12GB + 256GB
|Cameras (rear)
|64MP Sony IMX686 wide-angle OIS
64MP Samsung GW3 120 degree ultra-wide
64MP Samsung GW3 portrait
8MP 5x periscopic telephoto OIS
|Camera (front)
|16MP
|Battery
|4,600 mAh
|Charging
|65W fast charging (wired)
Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support
|Ports
|USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
DTS: X Ultra audio
3-mic array
|Wireless
|5G: n1/n3/n28/n41/n78/n79
4G LTE
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS
NFC
|Software
|Android 11
ZTE MyOS11 user interface
|Dimensions
|161.53 x 72.96 x 8mm
|Weight
|188 grams
|Colors
|Black
|Price
|$749/€749/£649 for 8GB/128GB
$849/€849/£729 for 12/GB/256GB