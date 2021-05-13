The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and three rear cameras which all have 64MP image sensors as well as a fourth camera with a 5X telephoto zoom lens.

First released in China in April, phone goes up for pre-order globally starting May 27th with general availability beginning June 4th.

Prices start at $749 (or €749/£649) and the phone will be available from the ZTE global website.

With a $749 starting price, the phone isn’t the cheapest device with a Snapdragon 888 processor, but it’s also relatively affordable by 2021 flagship standards.

The phone’s cameras, display, and a few other features also help set it apart, including support for 65 watt fast charging and stereo speakers with DTS: X sound.

One thing to keep in mind for customers in the US though, is that the phone will work with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks, but not Verizon’s. 5G network support is also limited, so it’s likely that you’ll only be able to make use of that if you’re on T-Mobile.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s key specs:

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Display2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
144 Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM / Storage8GB + 128GB
12GB + 256GB
Cameras (rear)64MP Sony IMX686 wide-angle OIS
64MP Samsung GW3 120 degree ultra-wide
64MP Samsung GW3 portrait
8MP 5x periscopic telephoto OIS
Camera (front)16MP
Battery4,600 mAh
Charging65W fast charging (wired)
Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support
PortsUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
AudioStereo speakers
DTS: X Ultra audio
3-mic array
Wireless5G: n1/n3/n28/n41/n78/n79
4G LTE
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS
NFC
SoftwareAndroid 11
ZTE MyOS11 user interface
Dimensions161.53 x 72.96 x 8mm
Weight188 grams
ColorsBlack
Price$749/€749/£649 for 8GB/128GB

$849/€849/£729 for 12/GB/256GB

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.