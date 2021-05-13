The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and three rear cameras which all have 64MP image sensors as well as a fourth camera with a 5X telephoto zoom lens.

First released in China in April, phone goes up for pre-order globally starting May 27th with general availability beginning June 4th.

Prices start at $749 (or €749/£649) and the phone will be available from the ZTE global website.

With a $749 starting price, the phone isn’t the cheapest device with a Snapdragon 888 processor, but it’s also relatively affordable by 2021 flagship standards.

The phone’s cameras, display, and a few other features also help set it apart, including support for 65 watt fast charging and stereo speakers with DTS: X sound.

One thing to keep in mind for customers in the US though, is that the phone will work with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks, but not Verizon’s. 5G network support is also limited, so it’s likely that you’ll only be able to make use of that if you’re on T-Mobile.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s key specs:

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Display 2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

144 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM / Storage 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB Cameras (rear) 64MP Sony IMX686 wide-angle OIS

64MP Samsung GW3 120 degree ultra-wide

64MP Samsung GW3 portrait

8MP 5x periscopic telephoto OIS Camera (front) 16MP Battery 4,600 mAh Charging 65W fast charging (wired)

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face recognition Audio Stereo speakers

DTS: X Ultra audio

3-mic array Wireless 5G: n1/n3/n28/n41/n78/n79

4G LTE

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

NFC Software Android 11

ZTE MyOS11 user interface Dimensions 161.53 x 72.96 x 8mm Weight 188 grams Colors Black Price $749/€749/£649 for 8GB/128GB $849/€849/£729 for 12/GB/256GB

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

