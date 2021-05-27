The Zotac Magnus One line of computers stuff the guts of a gaming PC into compact case. Earlier this year the company introduced a model with a 65-watt Intel Core i7-10700 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics. Now the company is launching a second, more affordable option.

The new Zotac ZBOX Magnus One ECM53060C is a 10.5″ x 9″ x 5″ computer with an Intel Core i5-10400 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but cheaper than the higher-power model seems like a safe bet.

With a 500W power supply and support for dual-slot graphics cards up to 230mm long and with up to 220W of power consumption, the Magnus One is also upgradeable if you decide to swap out components in the future.

It supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory (with two SODIMM slots), and can support multiple storage devices thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and two M.2 2280 PCie x4 slots.

The computer can support up to four displays and features 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1, and 1 x HDMI 1.4 ports. Other ports include:

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.0 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x Killer 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x SDXC card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio input/output

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and there are two external WiFi antenna included in the box that can be attached to the back of the computer for better reception.

