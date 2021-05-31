Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of fast charging technology. The company is now demonstrating a 200W fast charging system that can fully charge a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery in just 8 minutes.

Xiaomi is also showing off a new 120W wireless charging system that can take the same battery from 0 to 100-percent capacity in 15 minutes.

The newest demonstration is just the latest in a series of ever-more-powerful fast charging systems from Xiaomi. Last year the company released a smartphone with 120W fast charging, which allowed you to charge its 4,500 mAh battery in 23 minutes. And Xiaomi also demonstrated 80W fast wireless charging that could charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 19 minutes.

It’s unclear if or when you’ll actually be able to buy a phone or power adapter that supports Xiaomi’s newest wired or wireless HyperCharge technology. But the 200W wired and 120W wireless demonstrations certainly gives Xiaomi bragging rights for a while.

The next-fastest charging tech I’m aware of is Oppo’s 125W charger that was unveiled last year, and which can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

