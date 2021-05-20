The latest Linux laptop from Tuxedo Computers is a thin and light powerhouse with up to a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel LTPS display, a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and a body that measures just 0.6 inches thick and weighs just 2.2 pounds.

The Tuxedo Infinity Book Pro 14 is available with a choice of Ubuntu or Tuxedo_OS Linux distributions, or you can choose no operating system at all if you’d prefer to load your own. It’s available for pre-order for 1249 Euros ($1530) and up and the notebook should begin shipping May 31.

For the starting price, you’ll get a laptop with somewhat more modest specs, including a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display and an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. Memory and storage configurations start at 8GB and 250GB (PCIe NVMe SSD), but the laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and dual SSDs (up to 4TB total).

Customers an also choose from a variety of keyboard layouts.

Other features include an Intel AX200 WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 wireless card, a 1MP webcam, stereo speakers, a 53 Wh battery, and a selection of ports including:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm headset jack

1 x SD card reader

The notebook can be charged with either a USB-C adapter or via a DC charging jack.

In addition to shipping with Linux pre-installed, Tuxedo offers the option of disabling the camera, wireless, and audio features in the BIOS. There’s also support for disabling the Intel Management Engine.

You can find more details about the Infinity Book Pro 14 at the Tuxedo Computers website.

via OMG Ubuntu and Tux Machines

