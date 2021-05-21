The Topton D3 is a desktop computer that measures 5.3″ x 5.3″ x 2″ and which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor. That’s a 15-watt, hexa-core chip designed for use in laptops, but which has also been tapped for other products like the AYA Neo handheld gaming computer.

The little desktop PC also has some features you don’t typically find in laptops, including dual Ethernet ports, full-sized DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 ports, and support for up to three 4K displays when you use them both as well as the computer’s USB Type-C port.

Topton is a Chinese company, but the Topton D3 is available for purchase internationally from the Topton AliExpress store. Prices start at $475 for a barebones model.

You’ll pay a little extra if you want a system that comes with memory and storage.

Under the hood of the little computer, there are two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR4 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 storage, and a 2.5 inch drive bay, and prices start at about $556 for a version with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD, but you can also configure the system with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of solid state storage plus a 2TB hard drive.

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, a single headphone jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and a second USB-C port that’s just for power input, as far as a I can tell.

The Topton D3 is actively cooled so, as with any computer that has a fan, don’t expect it to run silently. But its compact size means you should be able to hide it behind a display, under a desk, or anywhere else where it may be unobtrusive.

via AndroidPC.es

