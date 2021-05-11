When Intel introduced its 11th-gen Core H-series processors, code-named Tiger Lake-H this morning, the company said that we could expect to see more than 80 laptops powered by the 45-watt chips in the coming weeks.
PC makers announced a good number of them today, with a whole bunch of announcements about new laptops designed for gamers, content creators, and professionals looking for a mobile workstation-class computer.
I wrote individual articles for some of these new laptops, but there are so many to cover that I decided to put all of the announcements in one place. So here’s Liliputing’s roundup of Tiger Lake-H laptops announced today, with links to press releases and articles about the notebooks.
- MSI Unveils New Gaming and Creator Laptop Lineup [MSI]
MSI’s new gaming and Creator series laptops with 11th-gen Intel Core H processors and up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics feature Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6Ew, and PCIe Gen4 plus a range of display options including QHD+, 240Hz, and Mini LED.
- ASUS ROG goes big with the 16-inch Zephyrus M16 and 17-inch S17 [Engadget]
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a 4.2 pound gaming laptop with Intel Tiger Lake-H, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 16 inch, QHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate. It should be available in Q2, 2021.
- Z by HP Powers Creative Collaboration Everywhere for Today’s Creators [HP]
HP introduces new ZBook series mobile workstations featuring support for up to an Intel Core i9 vPro Tiger Lake-H processor and up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 or GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.
- The Raging Battle of OLED: GIGABYTE AERO Laptops Dominate with the Peak of Display Quality [Gigabyte]
Gigabyte’s new AERO series Creator laptops support up to a Core i9-11980HK Tiger Lake-H processor, NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics, and a choice of sizes/display panels: 15 inch OLED or 17 inch IPS LCD HDR, both of which are 4K screens with 3mm bezels.
- AORUS Professional Gaming Laptop Power up with 11th Generation Intel Core 8 Core Processo [Gigabyte]
Gigabyte’s new Aorus gaming laptops are available in 15and 17 inch configs and feature Intel Tiger Lake-H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and much more.
- The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptop is thinner, faster, and has a better webcam [Liliputing]
Razer is giving the Advanced model of its Blade 15 laptop a refresh, but the cheaper “Base” model still ships with a 10th-gen Comet Lake-H processor.
- Lenovo’s new gaming laptops powered by Intel Tiger Lake-H and NVIDIA RTX 30 Series [Liliputing]
Prices start as low as $970 for the Legion 5i, making it one of the more affordable Tiger Lake-H laptops. But if you want the most band and don’t care about the bucks, the Legion 7i is the most powerful.
- Acer Predator and Nitro gaming laptops with Tiger Lake-H chips coming this summer [Liliputing]
The Predator Triton 300 measures just 0.8 inches thick and support sup to a Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. Display options include a 360 Hz FHD display or a 165 Hz quad HD panel.
- Dell’s Tiger Lake-H laptop lineup includes new XPS 15, XPS 17, Alienware, and Dell Gaming models [Liliputing]
These thin and light laptops now pack more horsepower than ever, still have a starting weight of 4 pounds.