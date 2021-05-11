When Intel introduced its 11th-gen Core H-series processors, code-named Tiger Lake-H this morning, the company said that we could expect to see more than 80 laptops powered by the 45-watt chips in the coming weeks.

PC makers announced a good number of them today, with a whole bunch of announcements about new laptops designed for gamers, content creators, and professionals looking for a mobile workstation-class computer.

I wrote individual articles for some of these new laptops, but there are so many to cover that I decided to put all of the announcements in one place. So here’s Liliputing’s roundup of Tiger Lake-H laptops announced today, with links to press releases and articles about the notebooks.

Some of the many new laptops with Tiger Lake-H chips (via Intel)

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.