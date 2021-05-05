The latest Linux laptop from UK-based Star Labs is a 3.1 pound notebook with a 14 inch full HD display, support for super-speedy storage, and an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-U processor.

Available with a choice of GNU/Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Manjaro, MX Linux, Elementary OS, and Zorin OS, the StarBook Mk V is now available for pre-order for $929 and up.

The starting price gets you a notebook with fairly modest specs including an Intel Core i3-1110G4 processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 240GB SATA SSD. But you can configure the system with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, 64GB of memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage (which is over-provisioned to support sequential read/write speeds up to 6,850 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, respectively).

Other hardware features include quad speakers, a 720p webcam, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a backlit keyboard (available with a choice of US or UK layouts), a glass-covered trackpad, a 50.9 Wh battery and a 60W USB-C power adapter.

Ports include:

1 x USB–C/Thunderbolt 4 port

2 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack

1 x micrSD card reader

1 x DC charging dock

In addition to shipping with an open source, Linux-based operating system the StarBook Mk V is available with two firmware options: American Megatrends Aptio V or the open source coreboot. You can also switch from one firmware to the other at any time – Star Labs notes that the Aptio V firmware is more full-featured, but coreboot is more open.

Unlike some PC makers, Star Labs also offers a 1-year warranty that explicitly allows users to open up the laptop, replace or upgrade parts, or change the operating system without voiding the warranty.

via 9to5Linux

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

