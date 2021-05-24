Chip maker Qualcomm is one of the dominant players in the smartphone space, but the company wants in on the PC space as well. A handful of Windows laptops and tablets with Qualcomm processors have shipped over the past few years, and Qualcomm-powered Chromebooks are just starting to hit the streets.

Now Qualcomm has unveiled a new Snapdragon-powered desktop computer designed to make it easier for Windows app developers to support devices with Qualcomm processors. But since it’ll be sold through the Microsoft Store starting this summer, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit may be a real PC that you can buy… if that’s something you want to do.

The company’s press release and developer page are light on information about the upcoming Developer Kit’s hardware, but Qualcomm says it’s a compact solution “in a mini PC form factor” and that it will be “an affordable alternative to other consumer and commercial devices.”

It’s unclear exactly what “affordable” means in this case, but it’s interesting to note that Qualcomm’s announcement came at the same time as the company’s launch of a new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor for Chromebooks and entry-level Windows computers. If the new developer kit features that processor, it’s feasible that it could sell for under $400, since that’s the list price for an Acer Chromebook Spin 513 laptop with a 1st-gen Snapdragon 7c chip.

Images of the Developer Kit also make it clear that the computer will have at least one USB Type-A port, an SD card reader, and another port that may be a SIM card reader.

