The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 line of Android tablets feature premium specs and premium price tags. First launched in 2020, they have list prices of $650 and up, which makes them some of the most expensive Android tablets on the market.

Now, as expected, Samsung has introduced a new model that’s a little cheaper… but just a little.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4 inch tablet with a slower processor, less memory and storage, and lower quality camera. But it also has a lower price tag… just not enough lower to make it clear why you’d buy this tablet.

While Samsung hasn’t announced US pricing and availability details yet, the company notes that prices will start at £589 in the UK, where you currently pick up Galaxy Tab S7 for £619 or a Galaxy Tab S7+ for £799.

Here’s how the new tablet stacks up against its older siblings:

Galaxy Tab S7 FE Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Display 12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS 12.4 inch, 2800x 1752 pixel AMOLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ GPU Adreno 619 Adreno 650 Adreno 650 RAM/Storage 4GB/64GB

6GB/128GB

microSD (up to 1TB) 6GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

microSD (up to 1TB) 6GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

microSD (up to 1TB) Rear camera(s) 8MP 13MP + 5MP 13MP + 5MP Front camera 5MP 8MP 8MP Battery 10,900 mAh 8,000 mAh 10,900 mAh Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G/5G WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G/5G WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G/5G Ports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C S-Pen support? Yes Yes Yes Book Cover Keyboard support? Yes Yes Yes Fingerprint reader? No Yes Yes Dimensions 284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm 185 x 285 x 5.7mm Weight 608 grams 498 grams 575 grams

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE should be available in June and it comes in a choice of black, silver, green, or pink color options.

