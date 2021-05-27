The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 line of Android tablets feature premium specs and premium price tags. First launched in 2020, they have list prices of $650 and up, which makes them some of the most expensive Android tablets on the market.
Now, as expected, Samsung has introduced a new model that’s a little cheaper… but just a little.
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4 inch tablet with a slower processor, less memory and storage, and lower quality camera. But it also has a lower price tag… just not enough lower to make it clear why you’d buy this tablet.
While Samsung hasn’t announced US pricing and availability details yet, the company notes that prices will start at £589 in the UK, where you currently pick up Galaxy Tab S7 for £619 or a Galaxy Tab S7+ for £799.
Here’s how the new tablet stacks up against its older siblings:
|Galaxy Tab S7 FE
|Galaxy Tab S7
|Galaxy Tab S7+
|Display
|12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD
|11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS
|12.4 inch, 2800x 1752 pixel AMOLED
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|RAM/Storage
|4GB/64GB
6GB/128GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
|6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
|6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
|Rear camera(s)
|8MP
|13MP + 5MP
|13MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|8MP
|8MP
|Battery
|10,900 mAh
|8,000 mAh
|10,900 mAh
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
|Ports
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
|S-Pen support?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Book Cover Keyboard support?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint reader?
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions
|284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm
|253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm
|185 x 285 x 5.7mm
|Weight
|608 grams
|498 grams
|575 grams
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE should be available in June and it comes in a choice of black, silver, green, or pink color options.