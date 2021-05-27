The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 line of Android tablets feature premium specs and premium price tags. First launched in 2020, they have list prices of $650 and up, which makes them some of the most expensive Android tablets on the market.

Now, as expected, Samsung has introduced a new model that’s a little cheaper… but just a little.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4 inch tablet with a slower processor, less memory and storage, and lower quality camera. But it also has a lower price tag… just not enough lower to make it clear why you’d buy this tablet.

While Samsung hasn’t announced US pricing and availability details yet, the company notes that prices will start at £589 in the UK, where you currently pick up Galaxy Tab S7 for £619 or a Galaxy Tab S7+ for £799.

Here’s how the new tablet stacks up against its older siblings:

Galaxy Tab S7 FEGalaxy Tab S7Galaxy Tab S7+
Display12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS12.4 inch, 2800x  1752 pixel AMOLED
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 750GQualcomm Snapdragon 865+Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
GPUAdreno 619Adreno 650Adreno 650
RAM/Storage4GB/64GB
6GB/128GB
microSD (up to 1TB)		6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)		6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
Rear camera(s)8MP13MP + 5MP13MP + 5MP
Front camera5MP8MP8MP
Battery10,900 mAh8,000 mAh10,900 mAh
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
PortsUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
S-Pen support?YesYesYes
Book Cover Keyboard support?YesYesYes
Fingerprint reader?NoYesYes
Dimensions284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm185 x 285 x 5.7mm
Weight608 grams498 grams575 grams

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE should be available in June and it comes in a choice of black, silver, green, or pink color options.

