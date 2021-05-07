Intel launched the first discrete graphics processor based on its Iris Xe technology last year, but so far only a handful of laptops have shipped with Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics, and performance is nothing to write home about.

But now details about Intel’s next-gen discrete GPU are starting to leak. According to a report from Igor’s Lab, Intel’s upcoming DG2 GPU is set to hit the streets in late 2021, starting with devices including laptop computers.

Igor’s Lab reports that the first computers to ship with Intel DG2 graphics will have the GPU paired with Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake-P processors, with the CPU and GPU communicating via a PCIe 4.0 x12 connection.

As many as five different versions of the Intel DG2 could be available, with entry-level versions featuring 4GB of RAM and 128 execution units, while a top-of-the-line version will have 16GB of memory and 512GB execution units plus substantially higher base and turbo frequencies.

You can find a more detailed breakdown at Igor’s Lab. Just keep in mind that nothing is official until Intel makes an announcements, but with Intel engineer Peter Brubaker tweeting this week that DG2 is “right around the corner,” we might not have to wait too long for confirmation.

