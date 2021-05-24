Qualcomm is updating its entry-level laptop processor with a 2nd-gen model that… honestly seems like a pretty modest spec bump.

Designed for Chromebook and Windows PCs with long battery life and optional support for 4G LTE, the first devices powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 are expected to ship this summer.

The new chip is an 8nm processor with 8 ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, two of which can hit speeds up to 2.55 GHz. That’s just just over a 6-percent boost over the original Snapdragon 7c, which was unveiled in 2019, but which has only been used in a handful of devices so far.

I guess a modest performance boost is better than no performance boost at all.

Other features are largely unchanged including Adreno 618 graphics, a Hexagon 692 DSP, a Spectra 255 ISP, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. The chip supports Wifi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, but not the newer WiFi 6 (802.11ax) standard.

