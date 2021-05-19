Qualcomm’s newest smartphone processor is a 6nm chip designed for upper mid-range or “high tier” phones. Qualcomm says the new Snapdragon 778G processor brings up to a 40-percent boost in CPU and graphics performance over the previous-gen Snapdragon 768G processor. It also has new imaging and AI capabilities.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor is expected to arrive in the smartphones from companies including Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

The new processor features Kryo 670 CPU cores, Adreno 642L graphics, a Spectra 570L triple ISP with support for processing 2 gigapixels of data at once from multiple cameras, and Qualcomm’s 6th-gen AI Engine with a Hexagon 770 DSP and support for up to 12TOPs of performance and twice the performance-per-watt of previous-gen chips.

Among other things, Qualcomm says these features allow phones to shoot HDR10+ video at 4K resolution, apply software-based image stabilization, and offer stronger mobile gaming performance with support for Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including support for variable rate shading and reduced touch latency.

Other features include a Snapdragon X53 5G modem with support for mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 wireless technology with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

