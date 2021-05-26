Over the past few years most smartphone makers have switched from micro USB ports to USB Type-C ports, and a growing number of laptops also ship with USB-C power adapters, allowing you to charge many of your gadgets with a single charger.

But the most powerful gaming laptops and mobile workstations? They still tend to ship with proprietary power bricks because existing USB-C chargers aren’t powerful enough.

That could change soon. An update to the USB Type-C cable and connector specification bumps up the maximum power delivery capabilities from 100 watts to 240 watts.

Up until now it’s been easy enough for PC makers to include a USB-C power adapter with laptops sporting 15-watt Intel or AMD U-series processors, and even some models with 35-watt or 45-watt chips and entry-level graphics.

Bumping the power delivery standard to 240 watt should make it possible to do the same with many higher-power laptops designed for gaming or mobile workstation use.

It’s even conceivable that USB-C power supplies could become more common for desktop computers in the future, especially more energy-efficient models like Apple’s new ARM-powered Mac Mini and iMac.

via Benson Leung, Ars Technica, and CNET

