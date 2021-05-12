The Nanote P8 is a miniature laptop computer with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, QWERTY keyboard, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the screen back and use the little computer as a tablet.

It will be available for purchased in Japan soon for less than $300, making it one of the more affordable mini-laptops launched in recent years. But it’s not exactly going to be a speed demon. Some of the Nanote P8’s specs look a little dated in 2021.

For example, it’s powered by an Intel Pentium N4200 processor, a low-power quad-core chip that was released in 2016. The computer’s wireless capabilities top out at 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. And it has just 64GB of eMMC storage.

But the Nanote P8 is an upgrade over the first-generation Nanote which was released last year. That model had an even older, slower Atom x5-Z8300 processor and just 4GB of RAM (the new model has 8GB.

The folks at PC Watch have a hands-on review of the new model, and report that it performs much better in most benchmarks than its predecessor.

The Nanote P8 measures about 7.1″ 4.5″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 1.2 pounds, making it small enough that you may be able to slide it into a pocket. And unlike some other mini-laptops, it does have a webcam… just not a very good one. It’s only capable of snapping 0.3MP shots, which means you’re probably better off using your phone for Zoom calls, but I suppose it’s nice to at least have the option of using the Nanote P8’s camera.

Other features include USB-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, and micro HDMI ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, a microphone, and a microSD card reader.

While it’s unlikely that this particular mini-laptop will be sold outside of Japan, it is nice to see that at least one company is continuing to focus on the low-end space at a time when most of the players in the mini-laptop space seem to be focusing on bigger, pricier options.

 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    1. Ugh, sorry to hear that. I do actually have a Peakago unit that was sent to me, but I never posted a review because they went dark.

      The Nanote does appear to be real, if limited to Japan. There are a bunch of these floating around with nearly identical designs. It looks a lot like early One Netbook One Mix Yoga models too.

      Reply