MINISFORUM is a Chinese PC maker that tends to specialize in compact computers with small form-factor bodies, and sometimes it seems like the company has a new model to announce every week.

But the new MINISFORUM Game Mini is something a little different. It’s a gaming PC that’s still pretty small compared with most gaming desktops. But it has an open frame design that exposes the computer’s components to the air which could help keep high-power hardware from overheating.

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced the price or release date, but the company has begun showing off images and revealing some specs of the Game Mini on social media.

The computer has a frame that allows a high-performance desktop graphics card to live on one side of the system while the mainboard, processor, memory, cooling fan, and power supply are on the other.

MINISFORUM says the model it’s showing off features:

The graphics card alone is designed for use with a 650 watt or higher power supply, so this is clearly not the kind of hardware you’d be able to pack into a typical MINISFORUM computer, which tend to be closer in size to Intel’s NUC line of 4.6″ x 4.4″ computers

Another advantage to the open frame design is that it should be relatively easy to perform your own upgrades or repairs. Most of the hardware is removable and replaceable.

Gigabyte’s motherboard supports 3rd-gen Ryzen desktop processors, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory (thanks to two SODIMM slots), and supports M.2 SSDs and SATA storage. It also has integrated support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and 7.1 channel audio.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x RJ-45

3 x audio

There are no details on the size, configuration options, or other details. Those will likely be revealed closer to availability.

