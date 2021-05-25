The latest small form-factor computer from Chinese device maker Mele measures 5.2″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″ and features an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and all the ports you’d need to use the little PC as a home theater, digital signage, or low-power desktop computer.
The Mele Quieter2 ships with Windows 10, but should support most Linux distributions. And as the name suggests, it’s also a fanless device with no moving parts, which means it shouldn’t make any noise at all when its running.
The Mele Quieter2 is available for purchase from AliExpress for $240.
Update 5/25/2021: It’s also available from Amazon for $266 (although there’s a $30 off coupon right now, bringing the price down to $236).
The computer features LPDDR4 memory and eMMC storage. But it also has an M.2 2280 slot that you can use to add NVMe or SATA storage, and there’s also a microSD card reader for removable storage.
The system supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 and also has a Gigabit Ethernet port.
There are two HDMI 2.0 ports that should theoretically let you connect up to two 4K displays running at 60 Hz, although I’ve found that Intel Gemini Lake Refresh ships like the quad-core Celeron J4125 can sometimes struggle with 4K video (some codecs and bit rates may run smoother than others).
Other features include four USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack, and a single USB-C port that can only be used for power input.
If you want to see the little computer in action, YouTuber ETA Prime has a review which covers the basics of the hardware, peeks under the hood, and tests performance for general-purpose work, 4K video playback, and even some light gaming.
This article was originally published April 26, 2021 and last updated May 25, 2021.
via AndroidPC.es and FanlessTech
This is how 2021 Personal Computer (PC) looks like.
Using the USB Type-C port/connector for 12v 2a chargers is bad 🙁
4 USB 3 ports and none of them Type-C , why?
Will it run off 5V3A?
The label below the Type-C port says “12v 2A”, which is 24 watts.
This is a J-series Intel CPU, which has a 10w TDP on its own. A 5v 3A power supply only provides 15w of power total. That wouldn’t be enough to power the entire PC.
At this power class within Intel’s CPU lineup, you can’t power a PC on 5v 3A.
Thanks!
Looks really good, but I’ll wait to see if the BIOS has all the options I need (and isn’t prone to bricking) before getting one. Learned my lesson with the Chuwi Larkbox!
Yeah me too. I brought a Teclast tablet while ago and messed with some settings related to ram and never were able to see the screen again.
Are there any problems with spyware if the Win10 OS is pre-installed? If they have a sticker with the license number then anyone can re-install the OS using the official MS media creator. They had better have the sticker is what I am saying.
Assuming it has a standard UEFI, the Windows 10 key should be stored in the UEFI.
Personally, I never keep the standard install of Windows on Chinese PCs.
I’ve owned at least 9 or 10 Chinese Mini PCs and Tablets over the last several years (since the early days of Baytrail-powered Windows 8 tablets), and nearly every single one of them has had some kind of extra Chinese software on it. However benign it looks, I always reformat and reinstall Windows. I’m not necessarily afraid of Spyware, but I’m mostly worried about negligently designed software that serves as a vulnerability. I even try to avoid their drivers if they contain executables.
I have a motherboard with one of those CPUs. It has a heat sink with more surface area than this case. I wouldn’t be surprised if this thing got a little bit hotter, especially if you were going to Velcro it to a TV or something.
It’s also funny how it’s about the size of a hard drive. I could probably tell people that it was a hard drive, and some of them would probably believe me.
Is there anything like this that has a full featured USB-C port? I’d like to have power in, video out and data in/out over USB-C to pair with a monitor that can do all that and has my USB devices attached. I’ve been using a pinephone like that but am looking for more power and ideally x86.
Okay, I’m definitely going to be buying one of these. It ticks all my boxes for a sub-mini PC: Fanless, M.2 2280, reasonable amount of RAM, and most importantly, all of the essential IO ports are along one edge of the device.
Chinese Mini PC makers need to take some notes from this device. This is an A+ design.
I really do like how it sorta looks like a network switch…compact neat clean, m.2 is excellent. But at 10W, the processor is hurting, some 10W processors can really kick this in the pants…use would be limited to mild processing. Present market Ryzen has got some 15W processors scoring 5-8 times the benchmarks of this thing…next gen Ryzen dont even ask. Above comment as well, it wouldnt take much to add 1, 2 USB-C out of 4 ports.
Which Ryzen processor can score 15,000 on Passmark and only consumes 15W? Also, the whole system should cost around $200, but $300 is still ok, i guess.
Thats not really an “apples to apples” comparison to say that AMD has some 15w CPUs that have 5-8 times the benchmarks. You’re referring to the Ryzen 5000-series chips, which are priced considerably higher than the J4125.
Intel also has some 15w i3 and i5 models that score significantly higher than the J4125.
I would also like to see some Ryzen options in these kinds of PCs, but the unfortunate truth is that nobody is implementing them in products like this. There just aren’t enough AMD motherboard reference designs floating around Shenzhen yet.