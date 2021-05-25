The latest small form-factor computer from Chinese device maker Mele measures 5.2″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″ and features an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and all the ports you’d need to use the little PC as a home theater, digital signage, or low-power desktop computer.

The Mele Quieter2 ships with Windows 10, but should support most Linux distributions. And as the name suggests, it’s also a fanless device with no moving parts, which means it shouldn’t make any noise at all when its running.

The Mele Quieter2 is available for purchase from AliExpress for $240.

Update 5/25/2021: It’s also available from Amazon for $266 (although there’s a $30 off coupon right now, bringing the price down to $236).

The computer features LPDDR4 memory and eMMC storage. But it also has an M.2 2280 slot that you can use to add NVMe or SATA storage, and there’s also a microSD card reader for removable storage.

The system supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 and also has a Gigabit Ethernet port.

There are two HDMI 2.0 ports that should theoretically let you connect up to two 4K displays running at 60 Hz, although I’ve found that Intel Gemini Lake Refresh ships like the quad-core Celeron J4125 can sometimes struggle with 4K video (some codecs and bit rates may run smoother than others).

Other features include four USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack, and a single USB-C port that can only be used for power input.

If you want to see the little computer in action, YouTuber ETA Prime has a review which covers the basics of the hardware, peeks under the hood, and tests performance for general-purpose work, 4K video playback, and even some light gaming.

This article was originally published April 26, 2021 and last updated May 25, 2021.

via AndroidPC.es and FanlessTech

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

