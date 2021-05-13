Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek’s newest processor for upper mid-range smartphones is a 6nm, octa-core processor with support for features that you’d typically find in premium phones, including LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip also brings support for 5G, WiFi 6, 2520 x 1080 pixel displays with 120 Hz refresh rates, and primary cameras with resolutions up to 108 megapixels.

MediaTek says devices powered by the new processor should be available in the second quarter of 2021.

While the Dimensity 900 isn’t as powerful as MediaTek’s 1000,1100, or 1200 series processors, it’s designed for more affordable phones than those chips, but still packs a lot of horsepower. Here are some key specs:

2 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G68 MC4 graphics

MediaTek Imagiq 5.0 ISP (with support for 4K HDR video recording and concurrent image processing for up to four cameras)

HDR10+ spport

MediaTek MiraVision standard dynamic range to HDR converter

Dual-SIM 5G standby

2×2 MIMO WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

MediaTek note that while the chip can support up to LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, device makers can also opt for LPDDR4X or UFS 2.2, which could allow the processor to be used in devices that a variety of price and performance levels.

