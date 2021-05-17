Once upon a time lossless audio was a premium service that helped set music streaming services like Tidal apart from the competition… and helped justify higher prices. And by once upon a time, I mean as recently as yesterday.

But today two major players in the music streaming space have announced that lossless, high-fidelity audio would be available as part of their mainstream offering, with no additional cost.

Apple Music says Lossless Audio is one of several new features coming in June, while Amazon Music HD, which had previously been a higher-cost option for Amazon Music Unlimited customers, is now included in the basic Music Unlimited Plan.

That means Amazon customers can get access to songs mastered at up to 24-bits with sample rates as high as 192 kHz for $10 per month for individual customers ($8 for Amazon Prime members or $15 for a family plan). Previously you would have had to pay an extra $5 for “HD” audio.

Apple Music is similarly priced, at $10 for individuals, $15 for families, or $5 for students.

I suspect these announcements will pressure rivals including Tidal and Deezer who currently charge premium prices for HiFi/lossless streaming to lower their rates.

That said, there’s some debate over whether most people can tell the difference between audio that’s compressed to save space while streaming and lossless audio that’s sometimes called something like HiFi or HD.

NPR put out a quiz a few years ago if you want to see how well you can identify clips encoded using the highest-quality settings. If you can’t tell the difference, or don’t have the audio gear to truly make lossless audio stand out, then you might want to stick with standard-definition audio to conserve bandwidth if that’s even an option moving forward.

Apple isn’t stopping with lossless audio though. The company says Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos sound technology is also coming to devices with hardware that can support the feature including iPhones,, iPads, Macs, AirPods, and Betas headphones. Maybe that’ll be something you can notice.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

