Warpinator is a free and open source application designed to make it easy to transfer files between devices connected to the same network. Developed by the Linux Mint team and initially released as part of Linux Mint 20 last year, the application has since been made available as a FlatHub app for other Linux distributions.

Now a third-party developer has created an unofficial Warpinator app for Android, allowing you to quickly and easily transfer files between Android and Linux phones, tablets, PCs, and other devices.

It’s available for download from the Google Play Store, or you can find the source code at GitHub.

Warpinator is designed to make device-to-device transfers simple when two devices are connected to the same network. No internet connection is necessary, and you can use WiFi or a mobile hotspot as a connection.

Just fire up the application and it will automatically discover compatible services on a local network, allow you to transfer files or even entire folders or directories, and transfer multiple files at the same time.

The Android app also adds support for sharing files from other applications, gives you the option of starting the service when your phone or tablet boots, and gives you the option to limit connections to specific people by using a group code.

While the Warpinator app for Android is an unofficial port that was not developed by the Linux Mint team, the Warpinator protocol is open source and the developers had been hoping to see the software ported to other platforms… so it’s unsurprising to see Android app highlighted approvingly in a recent post at the Linux Mint blog.

via OMG Ubuntu and Linux Mint

