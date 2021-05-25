Over the past few years we’ve seen a number of handheld gaming computers, with the most recent examples including the AYA Neo, ONEXPLAYER, and GPD Win 3. One thing they have in common? They come from small Chinese companies that are relatively unknown outside of enthusiast circles.
Big name PC makers including Dell and Lenovo have toyed with the idea of releasing their own versions. But so far they have yet to come to market.
But now it looks like the company behind the popular Steam game client (as well as popular games including Half-Life, Portal, Counterstrike, and Dota) may be planning to launch its own game console.
Valve co-founder Gabe Newell hinted earlier this month that the company could be developing some sort of game console. Today folks at @SteamDB discovered some more clues about an upcoming device, code-named “SteamPal.” And then tech blog Ars Technica weighed in, with an exclusive report confirming that a Steam handheld gaming PC could launch by the end of 2021.
Prototypes are described as looking sort of like a Nintendo Switch with a wider screen and non-detachable controllers. But these are full-fledged computers capable of playing PC games. They’ll probably ship with Intel or AMD chips, and while the operating system is expected to be Linux-based, it’s possible that we could see Windows models (or that users could load it themselves).
There’s no word on pricing yet and it’s not clear how the new devices will stack up against the competition… but it’s also not entirely clear if the competition is hardware from smaller names like GPD and One Netbook, or big names like Nintendo.
- Valve “SteamPal” handheld gaming PC in the works? [@SteamDB]
There are clues in the latest Steam beta client code suggesting that Valve could be developing a handheld game console (perhaps a Windows or Linux PC similar to the GPD Win, ONEXPLAYER, or AYA Neo?). More details likely coming later this year.
- Valve is making a Switch-like portable gaming PC [Ars Technica]
Yep, looks like there’s more evidence that Valve is building a “SteamPal” handheld game system. According to @arstechnica ‘s sources, it’s a Switch-like portable PC with a Linux-based OS and built-in (non-removable) controllers. Could launch this year.
