Samsung launched two new Android tablets this week, but one is a budget model with entry-level specs, while the other is a cheaper alternative to last year’s Galaxy Tab S7.
Wondering what to expect from the company’s next high-end tablet? Details point to a trio of models including an 11 inch version with a 120 Hz LCD display and 12.4 inch and 14.6 inch models with 120 Hz OLED screens.
Elsewhere in leak land, it looks like Qualcomm is continuing its trend of releasing “Plus” models of its latest flagship chips by tweaking the frequency of the highest-performance CPU core.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Next-gen Samsung Tablet leak [@FrontTron]
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series details allegedly leaked. If true, we’re looking at 11 inch, 12.4 inch, and 14.6 inch tablets with 120 Hz displays (OLED for larger models), quad speakers, 45W charging, and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
- Snapdragon 888+ leak [@yabhishekhd]
It looks like there might be a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor on the way, with a 3 GHz Cortex-X1 core (up from 2.84 GHz for the SD888).
- Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro compact Amlogic S905X3 SBC launched for $61 [CNX Software]
Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro is a 2.6″ x 2.6″ single-board computer with an Amlogic S905X3 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 40-pin header, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports, an IR receiver, microSD card slot, and WiFi 5 & BT 4.2 for $61.
- Two Tiny Dual-Gigabit Raspberry Pi CM4 Routers [Jeff Geerling]
A pair of tiny new carrier boards that let you transform a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 into a little router are available for $45. Jeff Geerling has a review that covers both.
- Chrome is up to 23% faster in M91 [Chromium Blog]
Google says Chrome 91 brings up to a 23-percent speed boost to JavaScript execution.
Geez, how many SKUs are going to be in the Samsung Tab lineup? 3 models, each of them with 2 different RAM/storage options, and then Wifi, LTE, and 5G variants.
Of course, there won’t be every possible variation available.