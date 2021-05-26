We already know that Google’s next flagship phone could be the first device to ship with a custom processor designed by Google with help from Samsung. But now there’s evidence that the Pixel 6 will also have the same graphics processor as some recent Samsung flagships, which could make it a much more powerful option for mobile gaming than Google’s Pixel 5, which has a mid-range CPU and GPU.

Meanwhile, as expected, the Biden administration has undone one of the last foreign policy moves made by the Trump administration – it has taken Xiaomi off a list of Communist Chinese Military Companies, which means that investment restrictions scheduled for later this year will not take effect. And an open source smartphone operating system turns four this year, with postmarketOS celebrating a number of achievements since I first wrote about the operating system in 2017.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

