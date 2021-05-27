The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro could finally ship this fall. Qualcomm may also launch a handheld gaming device powered by one of its ARM-based processors. And these reports come on the heels of leaks this week suggesting that Valve could launch a handheld gaming computer later this year.
Competition in the handheld gaming space could heat up in a big way this year.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Nintendo Plans Upgraded Switch Replacement as Soon as September [Bloomberg]
The Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever it’s called) could launch in September and may be announced as soon as the next week or two. It’s expected to have a 7 inch OLED display, 4K output, and a higher price tag than the $299 original Switch.
- More details on Qualcomm’s upcoming handheld gaming device [@rquandt]
Valve isn’t the only company rumored to be working on a new Nintendo Switch-style handheld gaming device this year. Qualcomm also allegedly has one in the works. Unfortunately the latest leak suggests that doesn’t mean it’s a 4G or 5G-ready device.
- Not all M1 iMacs are built the same: Potential buyers of the 2021 Apple iMac 24 should be aware of the cooling system differences [NotebookCheck]
Apple doesn’t advertise those but the entry level iMac with an M1 professor has a single cooling fan while higher prices models have two. Combined with the extra GPU core in the mid and high-end configs, that could help boost performance.
- Hands on overview of Walmart’s $30 Onn 4K Android TV streaming box [AFTVNews]
Walmart’s Onn-branded Android TV device may be the cheapest 4K media streamer, priced at $30. Unfortunately when @AFTVnews tested it, the software seemed a bit buggy and the remote wouldn’t work with all TVs.
- Onyx Boox unveils Mira, a portable E Ink monitor [Clubic]
Onyx BOOX Mira is a portable monitor with an E Ink Mobius 2200 x 1650 pixel display, two USB-C ports, and a mini HDMI input. It’s expected to go on sale in China on May 28, but likely won’t launch internationally until this fall.
