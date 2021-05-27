The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro could finally ship this fall. Qualcomm may also launch a handheld gaming device powered by one of its ARM-based processors. And these reports come on the heels of leaks this week suggesting that Valve could launch a handheld gaming computer later this year.

Competition in the handheld gaming space could heat up in a big way this year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

