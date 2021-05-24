Every time a company launches a game subscription service that lets you play a library of games for a monthly fee, it invariably gets referred to as a Netflix-for-games model. Now it looks like the real Netflix for games could be… Netflix. The company is reportedly looking to hire an executive to head up a new program that would see Netflix expand from video (and some podcasts) to games.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming already offers a game-streaming-for-a-fee service. And with the recent addition of support for dual-screen devices, there may finally be a reason to spend money on the Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone.

And there’ve been some interesting developments in the Linux smartphone space recently.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

