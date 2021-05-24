Every time a company launches a game subscription service that lets you play a library of games for a monthly fee, it invariably gets referred to as a Netflix-for-games model. Now it looks like the real Netflix for games could be… Netflix. The company is reportedly looking to hire an executive to head up a new program that would see Netflix expand from video (and some podcasts) to games.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming already offers a game-streaming-for-a-fee service. And with the recent addition of support for dual-screen devices, there may finally be a reason to spend money on the Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone.

And there’ve been some interesting developments in the Linux smartphone space recently.

Nemo Mobile on the PinePhone

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

