Intel’s 11th-gen, 45-watt laptop processors have arrived, and the embargo on reviews lifted today. The good news is that the new Intel chips really do offer some of the best performance of any x86 processor in this class… when it comes to single-threaded performance.
But when it comes to multi-threaded performance, AMD’s Ryzen 5000H series chips are pretty competitive, while also being more energy efficient. And since the highest-performance Tiger Lake-H chips can be power-hungry, they might not live up to their full potential when stuffed inside the thin and light computer cases we’ve come to expect in recent years.
So they’re… it seems like they may be kind of a mixed bag. Reigning supreme in single-core performance is nothing to sneeze at. But it’s also not the whole story.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intel 11th-gen Core Tiger Lake-H Performance Review [AnandTech]
Intel’s Tiger Lake-H 45-watt chips reviews are in, and Anandtech has a look at performance of a 16 inch laptop reference design with a Core i9-11980HK. Best-in-class single-threaded performance, but power-hungry and less competitive in multi-threaded.
- Intel Delivers Next-Gen Optane Memory for Laptops [Intel]
Intel Optane memory H20 combines an SSD and Intel Optane onto a single M.2 2280 stick. You won’t be able to buy one and stick it in a PC anytime soon, but OEMs will have access starting June 20th, so it could be in next-gen laptops and compact desktop PCs.
- Microsoft Teams now brings family and friends together to call, chat, and make plans [Microsoft]
Microsoft Teams isn’t just for business and enterprise anymore. Starting today, there’s a free version for personal use, allowing you to use chat, voice and video calls, and make plans. It probably would have been even more useful earlier in the pandemic.
- Adobe Photoshop runs natively on Windows 10 on ARM starting this month [Windows Central]
Adobe releases Photoshop for Windows ARM, allowing the popular image editing application to run natively on the Surface Pro X and other Windows PCs with ARM-based processors.
- HP Spectre x360 13 OLED battery life is significantly shorter than the IPS option by several hours [NotebookCheck]
OLED display panels look great on laptops, but they tend to add to the cost and may take an extra toll on battery life. Notebookcheck found that the HP SPectre x360 13 OLED laptop, for example, gets several hours less battery life during web browsing.
What ultimately happens is under heavy loads, Ryzen 5000 series can maintain 8 cores at higher sustained clock speeds (3.7 GHz) and lower power draw (35W). Bear in mind also that Zen 3 has a slight IPC advantage over Tiger Lake, meaning at a lower clock speed, it performs does the same amount of work as Intel at a higher clock speed. Yet here we are where Ryzen 5000 can clock higher, do even MORE work, and draw less power. Meanwhile, Intel is struggling to reach similar sustained clock speeds at 45W and it has slightly lower IPC too. Sounds like a recipe for disaster for Intel, no? Alder Lake needs to come sooner rather than later, if you ask me.
Sunny Cove (Tiger Lake) and Cypress Cove (Rocket Lake) have the same IPC, and Ryzen 5000 currently holds a 10% IPC advantage over it:
https://www.guru3d.com/index.php?ct=articles&action=file&id=71380