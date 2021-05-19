The IFA trade show is the latest international conference to be scrapped in the wake of the global COVID-10 pandemic. Organizers of the annual event which usually takes place in Berlin in the fall have announced they’re skipping 2021 and hope to be back with their next event in September, 2022.

But IFA isn’t the only thing that was cancelled today. Microsoft has also announced that it’s retiring Internet Explorer for good.

The writing was already on the wall. The company introduced its new Edge web browser alongside Windows 10 in 2015, and while Edge has changed quite a bit since then (it’s now based on Google’s Chromium), it’s a modern web browser with improved performance, security, and support for the latest tech.

Internet Explorer is… none of those things. So Microsoft is pulling the plug. Starting June 15, 2022 Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported for most versions of Windows. But folks who still need to access IE-only websites will still be able to use an Internet Explorer compatibility feature in Edge at through at least 2029.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge [Microsoft]

Microsoft announces that Internet Explorer will be retired June 15, 2022, but IE11 mode will be supported in the Edge web browser through at least 2029 for users that have legacy sites or web applications that require it.

Microsoft announces that Internet Explorer will be retired June 15, 2022, but IE11 mode will be supported in the Edge web browser through at least 2029 for users that have legacy sites or web applications that require it. IFA 2021 cancelled [IFA]

IFA, the annual tech show that usually takes place in Berlin in the fall, has been canceled again this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

IFA, the annual tech show that usually takes place in Berlin in the fall, has been canceled again this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Huawei MateBook 16 [Huawei]

The new Huawei MateBook 16 laptop has a 16 inch, 2520 x 1680 3:2 pixel IPS display, up to a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB OF RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’s available in China with prices starting under $1000.

The new Huawei MateBook 16 laptop has a 16 inch, 2520 x 1680 3:2 pixel IPS display, up to a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB OF RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’s available in China with prices starting under $1000. Helping all your devices work better together [Google]

Later this year you’ll be able to use an Android phone as a remote control for Android TV hardware, with touchpad, keyboard, and button input. An Android auto update will let you use some Pixel and Samsung phones as digital car keys for supported cars. And Chromebook users will be able to access their Android phone’s camera roll from paired Chromebooks.

Later this year you’ll be able to use an Android phone as a remote control for Android TV hardware, with touchpad, keyboard, and button input. An Android auto update will let you use some Pixel and Samsung phones as digital car keys for supported cars. And Chromebook users will be able to access their Android phone’s camera roll from paired Chromebooks. Welcoming Linux to the 1Password Family [1Password]

Popular password manager 1Password is now available as a desktop app for Linux with support for GNOME keyring and KDE Wallet, and X11 clipboard integration. Previously Linux users were able to use it via a browser extension, which is still an option.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

