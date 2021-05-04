Audio-only social network Clubhouse has been grabbing a lot of headlines over the past few months. But it’s also been an iOS-only app… until now. The developers have begun a limited beta test of Clubhouse for Android, and it’s expected to become more widely available in the coming months.
No screenshots of the Android app have been released, but here’s what it looks like on an iPhone:
In other recent tech news, Google’s Netflix-for-apps-and-games service is now available in many more countries, brief videos showing Samsung’s net foldable phones have leaked, more details about Allwinner’s upcoming RISC-V processor are now available, and the global chip shortage claims another victim – Purism has announced the Librem 5 Linux smartphone will get a price hike this summer and future shipments have been delayed.
- Clubhouse beta for Android [Clubhouse]
Audio-only social network/live conversation platform Clubhouse has been iOS-only since launch. But Clubhouse has begun rolling out a “rough beta version” to a limited group of testers, and a wider rollout is planned soon.
- Google Play Pass more than doubles the number of countries it’s available in [Android Police]
Google Play Pass is now available in 90 countries after adding 48 new regions recently. The subscription service provides access to a selection of apps, games, an in-app goods for one monthly price.
- Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor SDK & Documentation [CNX Software]
Allwinner has released an SDK and documentation for its first RISC-V product, a single-board computer called the Allwinner D1 that’s powered by a RISC-V processor.
- PostmarketOS is finally coming to wearables [TuxPhones]
PostmarketOS, a Linux distribution designed for smartphones and other mobile devices, now supports (some) smartwatches as well, having merged Asteroid UI, a user interface for wearables developed by the makers of AsteroidOS, a Linux distro for wearables.
- Galaxy Z Fold3 And Z Flip2 Appearance Revealed Through Leaked Advertisement Content [MyFixGuide]
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked, with a short video showing a flip phone with with a foldable display, a secondary screen on the back for viewing notifications when the phone is closed, dual cameras, and four color options. A Fold 3 is also on the way.
- Android 9 Upgrade Now Available for Onyx Note Pro and Nova Pro [The eBook Reader]
The Onyx BOOX Note Pro and Nova Pro eReaders with E Ink displays and pen support shipped with an Android 6-based operating system. Now you can upgrade them to Android 9, but Onyx notes that the process is risky, so proceed with caution.
- Librem 5 smartphone gets a price hike and shipping delay [LinuxSmartphones]
Another victim of the global chip and supply chain shortage, but one that makes this already-expensive Linux phone a little less attractive starting on June 15 when the price rises from $799 to $899.
- Megapixels 1.0 released, bringing hardware accelerated graphics to the camera app for Linux phones [LinuxSmartphones]
The best camera app for the PinePhone just got a lot better… although the $150 smartphone’s camera hardware is still rather limiting, so don’t expect miracles.
The newest release of Megapixels for the #PinePhone is quite incredible. Hats off for @braam_martijn et al who worked towards this. pic.twitter.com/1ZWWhplej9
— Lukasz Erecinski (@LukaszErecinsk1) May 4, 2021
