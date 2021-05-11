Lenovo is giving its Legion gaming laptops a power boost. The company is launching three new models, each featuring 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake-H” processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics.

The new new Lenovo Legion 5i will be available in July for $970 and up, while the Legion 5i Pro and Legion 7i are coming in June with prices starting of $1330 and $1770, respectively.

While the Lenovo Legion 7i is the priciest of the bunch, it has the specs to help justify that price tag. Lenovo’s new flagship gaming laptop has a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display with a 165 Hz response rate, a choice of Core i7-11700H or Core i9-11980HK processors, and support for up to a 165 watt NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The laptop measures 14.2″ x 10.2″ x 0.9″ and weighs about 5.5 pounds, supports up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage, and has optional support for Intel Optane memory.

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The laptop also has stereo two watt speakers, a 720p webcam with a shutter that can be closed with a press of a button on the side of the laptop, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and a backlit keyboard with Corsair iCUE RGB lighting effects.

Lenovo says the notebook can be powered by a 95W USB-C power adapter or a 300W Slim adapter.

If the Legion 7i is out of your budget, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro also has a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz IPS LCD display, but an entry-level model ships with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and tops out at an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and 140 watt NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics.

The ports, memory, and storage options are all similar to those for the higher-priced Legion 7i, but this model is a little thicker, a little less powerful, and does not offer per-key RGB lighting for the keyboard.

Measuring 14″ x 10.4″ x 1.1″ and weighing 5.4 pounds, the Legion 5i Pro is available with three backlit keyboard options:

4-zone RGB lighting

White backlight

Blue backlight

The new Lenovo Legion 5i will be available in two sizes. The smaller version has a 15.6 inch display, measures 14.3″ x 10.2″ x 1″ and weighs 5.3 pounds, while a larger version is a 6.6 pound laptop with a 17.3 inch display and a body that measures 15.7″ x 11.4″ x 1″.

Both will be available with a choice of Intel Core i5-11400H or Core i7-11800H processor options and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, 3060, or 3070 graphics.

Interestingly, the smaller model offers a few features that you don’t get with the 17.3 inch model. Opt for the 15.6 inch screen and you get support for up to 32GB of RAM and the same keyboard options available for the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. The Legion 7i 17.3 inch laptop is only available with a white backlit keyboard and only supports up to 16GB of RAM.

The larger version is also available with only two display options:

1920 x 1080 pixels and 144 Hz refresh rate

1920 x 1080 pixels and 60 Hz refresh rate

But the 15.6 inch Lenovo Legion 5i comes with a choice of four different display panels:

2560 x 1440 pixels and 165 Hz refresh rate

1920 x 1080 pixels and 165 Hz refresh rate

1920 x 1080 pixels and 120 Hz refresh rate

1920 x 1080 pixels and 60 Hz refresh rate

Lenovo says all of the new laptops also include improved thermals for an 18-percent generation-over-generation improvement in airflow and lower system temperatures during gameplay (which should reduce throttling), as well as Lenovo’s Legion AI Engine software which is designed to dynamically shift power between the CPU and GPU during gameplay to maximize frame rates.

