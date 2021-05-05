The upcoming Lenovo Yoga X tablet with an HDMI input that lets you use it as a monitor isn’t the only new Android tablet from Lenovo that’s coming soon. The company has also posted some details on Chinese social media site Weibo about a new tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display with a 90 Hz screen refresh rate.

The tablet will be called the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 in China, but odds are that it’ll have a different name if and when it’s sold in the US and other countries.

Lenovo hasn’t revealed the price yet, or other minor details like the screen size, camera features, or memory and storage options.

But with a nearly flagship-class processor and an OLED display, and the word “pro” in its name, I wouldn’t expect this device to be cheap, at least not by Android tablet standards.

Thanks to a 600-nit OLED display with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, it should provide vivid visuals. And the Snapdragon 870 processor should offer decent performance for mobile gaming or general purpose use.

There also appear to be four speakers and a USB-C port.

More details should be available closer to the time the tablet becomes available for purchases, whenever that will be.

via Sparrow News and GizmoChina

