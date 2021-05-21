AMD’s Ryzen 5000 mobile chips are already some of the most powerful x86 processors available for laptops. But a leaked product roadmap suggests that next-year’s Ryzen 6000 chips could bring significant improvements.

Among other things, it looks like AMD is preparing to move from a 7nm to a 6nm manufacturing process, while updating its integrated graphics architecture from Vega to Navi2.

The roadmap leaked by @Broly_X1 shows three new mainstream laptop processors on the way:

Rembrandt H 45-watt processors for high-performance laptops including mobile workstations and gaming notebooks

45-watt processors for high-performance laptops including mobile workstations and gaming notebooks Rembrandt U 15-watt processors for premium ultrathin laptops

15-watt processors for premium ultrathin laptops Barcelo U 15-watt chips for lower-cost ultrathin notebooks

The Rembrandt chips are 6nm processors that feature AMD Zen3+ CPU cores, Navi2 graphics, support for LPDDR5 or DDR5 memory, PCIe4, and USB4 (which may not be quite the same as Thunderbolt 4, but hopefully it’ll help fix one of the biggest gaps between current-gen Intel and AMD laptops, which is the lack of 40 Gbps USB-C ports on most AMD models).

Barcelo is basically what you get if you take this year’s tech and stuff it into next year’s processor. It’s a 7nm, 15-watt processor technology featuring AMD Zen 3 CPu architecture and AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

AMD did the same thing when launching its Ryzen 5000 chips, with some entry-level models featuring the same CPU architecture as last year’s “Renoir” chips, but also increasing core counts to offer better overall performance.

It just means that when shopping for an AMD laptop with a 15-watt processor, you may need to look closely to figure out which 15-watt chip you’re getting from here on out.

The roadmap also mentions a “Dragon Crest” processor, which is said to be a 9 watt, 7nm chip with Zen 2 CPU cores and Navi2 graphics that’s designed for “premium form factors” including tablets and handhelds. It’s an update to AMD’s similarly-specced “Van Gogh” chips which were apparently supposed to ship this year, but which have yet to arrive, and which @Broly_X1 says never will.

via VideoCardz and Hexus

