Over the last few years Chinese electronics company has been reducing its reliance on tech from other countries in response to trade restrictions imposed by the US. That’s meant developing a home-grown Android alternative for smartphones (albeit one that’s largely based on Android so far).

Now Huawei has launched its first laptop that doesn’t feature an Intel or AMD chip. The Huawei Qingyun L410 is powered by Huwaei’s own Kirin 990 processor, an ARM-based chip that was initially developed for smartphones and tablets.

Laptops with ARM-based processors have become more common in recent years, now that Chrome OS, Windows, and macOS all support the architecture. But like I said, Huawei is trying to move away from using technologies from companies like Microsoft and Google, so the Qingyun L410 ships with a Linux-based operating system called Unity OS, or UOS.

The operating system, which is developed by UnionTech, was created in 2019 as part of the Chinese government’s push to move away from reliance on Windows for computers used in the domestic market.

As for the laptop, ITHome notes that aside from the processor and operating system, it looks a lot like the Huawei MateBook 14. Features include a 14 inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a hidden camera that pops up at the push of a button, a fingerprint sensor, and a security chip.

The notebook has 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and it measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

While the Qingyun L410 is unlikely to be sold outside of China anytime soon, it’s the latest example that it’s getting easier for laptop makers to skip the Wintel duopoly that has dominated the PC space for decades.

via GizmoChina

