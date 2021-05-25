HP’s newest business-class Chromebook is basically a 14 inch laptop with decent specs, a MIL-STD 810H-tested design, and Google’s Chrome OS software rather than Windows.

The HP Pro c640 G2 is available with up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

But that’s for a top-of-the-line model. Prices start as low as $419 for versions with more modest specs.

Entry-level features include a 1366 x 768 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. The touchscreen is optional, but the laptop does have a 180-degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen flat, whether you opt for touch or non-touch, HD, or FHD.

The keyboard is spill-resistant, and should be able to survive up to 11.8 ounces of liquid being spilled on it. There’s also optional support for a backlit keyboard. The notebook also has an 88-degree wide-angle camera with a privacy shutter and optional support for a fingerprint reader.

Other features include support for WiFi 6, and ports that include two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Type-A, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

The laptop measures about 0.65 inches thick and weighs 3.26 pounds, and features a 58 Wh battery with support for fast(ish) charging – HP says you can get a 90 percent charge by plugging in the laptop for 90 minutes if you have a 65 Wh USB-C charger (there’s also a slower 45 Wh USB-C power adapter option).

HP also offers an Enterprise edition of the laptop with the same basic features, but with a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade software and service experience. Prices for that version start at $569.

