Google’s Android operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones. Google’s Chrome OS is gaining ground in the laptop space, particularly in the education market. But Google has also been developing another operating system called Fuchsia for the past few years.

It just hasn’t been clear what the operating system is for (will it replace Android one day?) or when you’ll be able to buy gadgets powered by the OS.

We still don’t know the answers to either question. But a new product listing at the Bluetooth Special Interest Group website brings us one step closer to the answers.

The listing is for a Google device referred to as a “Google Home Hub,” but given Google’s recent branding, the device is more likely to be called a Google Nest Hub if and when it goes on sale. That’s the name the company uses for its latest smart displays featuring Google Assistant.

Or maybe Google is just testing a refurbished version of its previous-gen hardware that was called Google Home Hub, but this time with new software – the Bluetooth SIG website describes the device as running “Fuchsia 1.0” software.

Up until now, Google Home Hub and Nest Hub devices have shipped with a version of the software that powers Google’s Chromecast media streamers, so the new product listing could be a sign that future models will run Fuchsia OS instead. Or maybe it’s just a sign that Google is testing its software on real-world hardware, but not necessarily an indication that this hardware & software combo will be commercially available anytime soon.

It’s also unclear if moving to Fuchsia would actually bring any major user-facing changes to a next-gen Nest Hub or if the move is strictly a behind-the-scenes change that would give Google more control over the software running on its devices by allowing the company to move away from using a Linux kernel and instead use Fuchsia’s Zircon kernel.

via 9to5Google

