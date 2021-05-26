The GPD Win Max 2021 is a handheld gaming computer that’s basically a compact laptop with an 8 inch display and game controllers above the keyboard. A follow-up to last year’s Win Max, the new model is available with a choice of Intel or AMD processor options.

GPD unveiled the Win Max 2021 earlier this month, and now the company says it’ll go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign set to begin in late June.

Folks who already have the original Win Max will also have the option of buying a new motherboard so they can keep their old device while upgrading the processor.

There are a growing number of handheld gaming computers on the market, and the list could get even longer – Valve is expected to enter the space with its own “SteamPal” handheld later in 2021.

But the Win Max 2021 is unlike anything else on the market for a few reasons. First, it’s the only model I’m aware of that you could really use as laptop without connecting any additional hardware. The QWERTY keyboard is just (barely) large enough for touch-typing, and the 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display is large enough for web browsing, video consumption, or simple productivity applications.

Second, it’s the only model I’m aware of that’s available with a choice of Intel or AMD processors. GPD will offer three different chip options:

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (1.8 GHz base/4.2 GHz boost, 8-cores/16-threads with Radeon Vega 8 graphics)

Intel Core i7-1165G7 ( 2.8 GHz base/4.7 GHz Turbo, 4-cores/8-threads with Iris Xe 96eu graphics)

Intel Core i7-1185G7 (3 GHz base/4.8 GHz Turbo, 4-cores/8-threads with Iris Xe 96eu graphics)

GPD hasn’t revealed pricing for the Win Max 2021 yet, but the company has provided some more details about expected performance, ports, and durability.

via @softwincn

