Google’s next flagship smartphone is expected to come in two versions. At first glance the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro look a lot alike, if recent leaked renders are anything to go by.

But the Pro model has a larger display with curved edges, and one extra camera. It’s possible there are other bonus features that we don’t yet know about. But hot on the heels of yesterday’s Pixel 6 Pro leak, today we have a closer look at the upcoming Pixel 6, courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91mobiles.

It’s time for a comparison table.

Pixel 6 ProPixel 6
Display6.67 inch curved AMOLED6.4 inch flat
Rear Cameras1 x Wide Angle
1 x Telephoto
1 x ??		1 x ??
1 x ??
Front cameraHole punchHole punch
Fingerprint sensorIn-displayIn-display
Wireless chargingYesYes
PortsUSB-CUSB-C
Dimensions163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9-11.5mm158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9-11.8mm

Keep in mind that Google has not officially launched either phone, and even if the latest leaks are accurate, there’s time for specs, design, or other features to change between now and this fall, when the phones are expected to launch.

But for now, 91Mobiles reports that the Pixel 6 will support wireless charging, have dual cameras, and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port.

It has a flat screen rather than a curved-edge display, but interestingly the phone’s display and overall size aren’t really that much smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro. I can see why Google may have decided to call the more powerful model the “Pro” this year instead of appending its usual “XL” moniker.

Opt for the Pro and you do get a slightly larger phone. But the bigger difference seems to be the feature set. Want that extra camera? Get the Pro. It’s unclear if there will be any other functional differences between the two phones. The Pixel 6 Pro will almost certainly cost a bit more than the Pixel 6 though.

Both phones are expected to be powered by a new Google-made processor, making them the first Pixel phones to ship with something other than a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

 

