The latest mini PCs in the Gigabyte BRIX line of compact desktop computers are powered by low-power, low-cost Intel Celeron and Pentium “Jasper Lake” processors.

At just about 4.6″ x 4.1″ x 2.2″, the new Gigabyte BRIX computers are small enough to hold in one hand, but you can connect up to two 4K displays and use them as digital signage, media center, or general purpose computers.

The entry-level model is also fanless, which means that it has no moving parts and should make no noise when in use.

Gigabyte is introducing three new models of the BRIX family, all of which are powered by Intel’s new 10nm Jasper Lake chips. These are affordable, low-power processors rather than high-performance chips. But Intel does promise up to a 35-watt performance boost over previous-gen “Gemini Lake Refresh” processors.

Here are the three difference Jasper Lake BRIX systems coming soon:

All of the processors feature 4MB of L3 cache and support for up to 16GB of DDR4 or LPDDR4x 2933 MHz memory.

Only the entry-level model, with its dual-core processor, is fanless, with the quad-core models presumably generating too much heat for passive cooling to effectively dissipate.

But for the most part, the other specs seem to be largely the same for all models, including:

1 x M.2 2280 slot for SSD (PCIe x2 + SATA)

1 x 2.5″ Drive bay for 7mm or 9.5mm HDD or SSD (SATA 3)

1 x SODIMM slot for DDR4-2933 memory

1 x HDMI 2.0b support [email protected] HDR10

1 x mDP 1.4b support [email protected] HBR2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x Headphone Jack

1 x Mic-phone Jack

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

Pricing and availability isn’t mentioned in Gigabyte’s press release, but FanlessTech reports that the entry-level BMCE-4500C will be available in Europe in the next few weeks for 159 Euros. That’s presumably the price for a barebones model though, so it’ll cost a bit more if you need to purchase memory, storage, and an operating system.

