Rockchip’s RK3566 processor is a new 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 chip with Mali-G52 graphics and support for features including playback of 4K/60Hz video in H.264, H.265, and VP9 codecs.
The first single-board computers (SBCs) powered by the chip are expected to ship in the coming months. Recently Pine64 revealed that a Raspberry Pi-sized SBC called the Quartz64 Model B was on the way. Now Firefly has introduced a similarly-sized RK3566 SBC called the ROC-RK3566-PC.
It’s available for purchase for $89 and up.
The starting price is for a model with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but there’s also a 4GB/32GB version available for $119 and Firefly eventually expected to sell models with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. Thanks to its PCIe 2.0 connector, it can also support M.2 2242 SSDs.
Firefly is the same company that makes the Station P2 mini PC (powered by an RK3568 processor) and the older Station P1 (with an RK3399 chip).
The little computer also supports a variety of operating systems and applications including Android 11, Ubuntu 18.04, or Firefly’s “Station OS” which is designed to let you plug the little computer into a TV and use it as a home entertainment system.
Ports and connectors include:
- USB 3.0
- USB 2.0
- USB Type-C (for power)
- HDMI 2.0
- 3.5mm audio
- Gigabit Ethernet
- microSD card reader
- MIPI-DSI display connector
- MIPI-CSI camera connector
- IR receiver
- M.2 PCIe 2.0 connector
- 26-pin header
Firefly will offer the ROC-RK3566-PC with 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB LPDDR memory options, and customers will have a choice of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC storage.
Wireless capabilities include support for 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.
The board measures 90mm x 60mm (3.54″ x 2.4″), which makes it slightly larger than a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, which measures 85mm x 56mm.
This article was originally published April 20, 2021 and last updated May 17, 2021.
Big advantage is:
A55 core is not vulnerable to Spectre…A72 is.
https://developer.arm.com/support/arm-security-updates/speculative-processor-vulnerability
Overall nice.
The good: USB Type-C for power.
The bad:
RJ45-Gbe instead of USB Type-C
Less USB Type-C than USB Type-A. Hey 2021 the 90s want their ports back and RAM amount.
2 GB version, socketed SO-DIMM RAM or 4/6/8 GB soldered RAM please.
Soldered instead of socketed MMC, Hey Firefly, look at HardKernel, Pine64, Olimex…
ROC makes me think its from taiwan, but methinks china. i dig the 8 gb of ram & 128GB of eMMC storage, is it onboard? its better not to have to attach a zillion add-ons, for size [housing] and cost reasons if deployed or in parallel. of course if its a single use on desk hacker toy then housing is irrelevant.
@riddik: two reasons I can offer: how about a native pcie slot (with the pine64′ quartz64) and not being a gpu-first design like the pi (due to broadcom’s choice of design, leading to slower ram access, higher latencies, etc pp)?
(and the higher end choice may offer a small TPU as well)
to fix: new .8 GHz (other than that: nice to see more sbc with the rk356x :).
With RPi4 having quad A72 @2.0GHz and open source Vulkan support, ROC-RK3566-PC doesn’t compete well at all. It has excellent power efficiency, but that saves you $3/year in electricity cost when powered 24/7.
I have no idea about who the target market for this product is.