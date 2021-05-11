The Dell XPS line of thin and light laptops is getting a power boost. The new Dell XPS 15 (9510) and Dell XPS 17 (9710) are set to hit the streets later this year and they’ll feature 11th-gen Intel Core-H series hexa- or octa-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics.

Prices will start at $1200 for the 15.6 inch version and $1400 for the 17 inch model.

Both versions support up to a 45-watt, 8-core Intel Tiger Lake-H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and both have 16:10 aspect ratio displays, Thunderbolt ports, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptops feature aluminum bodies with black carbon fiber palm rests. But the screen sizes aren’t the only differences.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the specs/options for each of Dell’s new XPS series laptops, with some of the differences highlighted in bold.

Specs / Options Dell XPS 15 (9510) Dell XPS 17 (9710) Display 3840×2400 touch display, HDR, 500-nit, 100% Adobe RGB minimum + 99% DCI-P3 typical,

3456 x 2160 OLED touch display, HDR, 400-nit, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

1920 x 1200 500-nits, 100% sRGB minimum 3840×2400 touch display; HDR, 500-nit, 100% Adobe RGB minimum + 99% DCI-P3 typical

1920 x 1200, 500-nits, 100% sRGB minimum Processor i5-11400H

i7-11800H

i9-11900H i5-11400H

i7-11800H

i9-11900H

i9-11980HK Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (45W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (45W) Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (60W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (70W) RAM 8GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel

16GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel

32GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel

64GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel 8GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel

16GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel

32GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel

64GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel Storage 256GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD

512GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD 256GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD

512GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD Battery 56 Whr

86 Whr 56 Whr

97 Whr Charger 90W USB-C

130W USB-C 90W USB-C

130W USB-C Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB-C to USB-A & HDMI 2.0 adapter included in box

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack

1 x SD card reader (full size) 4 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB-C to USB-A & HDMI 2.0 adapter included in box

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack

1 x SD card reader (full size) Wireless Killer AX1650 WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1 Killer AX1650 WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1 Input Backlit keyboard

Glass-covered Precision Touchpad

Touch display (optional)

Windows Hello fingerprint sensor in power button

2 digital array microphones

720p webcam (Windows Hello compatible) Backlit keyboard

Glass-covered Precision Touchpad

Touch display (optional)

Windows Hello fingerprint sensor in power button

2 digital array microphones

720p webcam (Windows Hello compatible) Audio Quad speakers (2 x 2.5W woofers and 2 x 1.5W tweeters) Quad speakers (2 x 2.5W woofers and 2 x 1.5W tweeters) Dimensions 13.6″ x 9.1″ x 0.7″ 14.7″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″ Weight 4 pounds (56Wh battery)

4.5 pounds (86 Wh battery) 4.65 pounds (non-touch & 56Wh battery))

5.53 pounds (touch & 97 Wh battery)

Dell XPS 15 (9510) gallery

Dell XPS 17 (9710) gallery

Dell’s commercial division is also launching new laptops with Tiger Lake-H processors for business, enterprise, and mobile workstation use. Two of them feature designs that are virtually identical to the XPS 15 and 17.

The new Dell Precision 5560 is basically the business version of the XPS 15, except it’s available with up to an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor and supports NVIDIA RTX T1200 or A2000 graphics, and the Dell Precision 5760 is a 176 inch model with support for up to RTX A3000 graphics and Xeon W-11955M graphics.

Dell is also updating is gaming laptop lineup with several new models sporting Tiger Lake-H chips and NVIDIA graphics including a new Alienware m15 R6 with a $1300 starting price, the new Dell G15 Gaming which is coming in June for $950 and up.

The and the company is teasing an Alienware X17 that will be the first laptop feature Dell’s new “Element 31 thermal interface” made from “a Gallium-Silicone matrix” to deliver improved thermals in a compact design.

The Alienware X17 also has a quad-fan system, but overall the notebook appears to have a pretty slim profile based on the teaser imagery Dell has released so far.

