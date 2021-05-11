The Dell XPS line of thin and light laptops is getting a power boost. The new Dell XPS 15 (9510) and Dell XPS 17 (9710) are set to hit the streets later this year and they’ll feature 11th-gen Intel Core-H series hexa- or octa-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics.

Prices will start at $1200 for the 15.6 inch version and $1400 for the 17 inch model.

Both versions support up to a 45-watt, 8-core Intel Tiger Lake-H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and both have 16:10 aspect ratio displays, Thunderbolt ports, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptops feature aluminum bodies with black carbon fiber palm rests. But the screen sizes aren’t the only differences.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the specs/options for each of Dell’s new XPS series laptops, with some of the differences highlighted in bold.

Specs / OptionsDell XPS 15 (9510)Dell XPS 17 (9710)
Display
  • 3840×2400 touch display, HDR, 500-nit, 100% Adobe RGB minimum + 99% DCI-P3 typical,
  • 3456 x 2160 OLED touch display, HDR,  400-nit, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
  • 1920 x 1200 500-nits, 100% sRGB minimum
  • 3840×2400 touch display; HDR, 500-nit, 100% Adobe RGB minimum + 99% DCI-P3 typical
  • 1920 x 1200, 500-nits, 100% sRGB minimum
Processor
  • i5-11400H
  • i7-11800H
  • i9-11900H
  • i5-11400H
  • i7-11800H
  • i9-11900H
  • i9-11980HK
Graphics
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (45W)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (45W)
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (60W)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (70W)
RAM
  • 8GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
  • 16GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
  • 32GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
  • 64GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
  • 8GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
  • 16GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
  • 32GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
  • 64GB DDR4-3200 dual-channel
Storage
  • 256GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
  • 512GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
  • 1TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
  • 2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 256GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
  • 512GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
  • 1TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
  • 2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
Battery
  • 56 Whr
  • 86 Whr
  • 56 Whr
  • 97 Whr
Charger
  • 90W USB-C
  • 130W USB-C
  • 90W USB-C
  • 130W USB-C
Ports
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 1 x USB-C to USB-A & HDMI 2.0 adapter included in box
  • 1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack
  • 1 x SD card reader (full size)
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB-C to USB-A & HDMI 2.0 adapter included in box
  • 1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack
  • 1 x SD card reader (full size)
Wireless
  • Killer AX1650 WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Killer AX1650 WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.1
Input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Glass-covered Precision Touchpad
  • Touch display (optional)
  • Windows Hello fingerprint sensor in power button
  • 2 digital array microphones
  • 720p webcam (Windows Hello compatible)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Glass-covered Precision Touchpad
  • Touch display (optional)
  • Windows Hello fingerprint sensor in power button
  • 2 digital array microphones
  • 720p webcam (Windows Hello compatible)
AudioQuad speakers (2 x 2.5W woofers and 2 x 1.5W tweeters)Quad speakers (2 x 2.5W woofers and 2 x 1.5W tweeters)
Dimensions13.6″ x 9.1″ x 0.7″14.7″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″
Weight
  • 4 pounds (56Wh battery)
  • 4.5 pounds (86 Wh battery)
  • 4.65 pounds (non-touch & 56Wh battery))
  • 5.53 pounds (touch & 97 Wh battery)

Dell XPS 15 (9510) gallery

Dell XPS 17 (9710) gallery

Dell’s commercial division is also launching new laptops with Tiger Lake-H processors for business, enterprise, and mobile workstation use. Two of them feature designs that are virtually identical to the XPS 15 and 17.

The new Dell Precision 5560 is basically the business version of the XPS 15, except it’s available with up to an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor and supports NVIDIA RTX T1200 or A2000 graphics, and the Dell Precision 5760 is a 176 inch model with support for up to RTX A3000 graphics and Xeon W-11955M graphics.

Dell Precision mobile workstations

Dell is also updating is gaming laptop lineup with several new models sporting Tiger Lake-H chips and NVIDIA graphics including a new Alienware m15 R6 with a $1300 starting price, the new Dell G15 Gaming which is coming in June for $950 and up.

The and the company is teasing an Alienware X17 that will be the first laptop feature Dell’s new “Element 31 thermal interface” made from “a Gallium-Silicone matrix” to deliver improved thermals in a compact design.

The Alienware X17 also has a quad-fan system, but overall the notebook appears to have a pretty slim profile based on the teaser imagery Dell has released so far.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.