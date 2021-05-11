The Dell XPS line of thin and light laptops is getting a power boost. The new Dell XPS 15 (9510) and Dell XPS 17 (9710) are set to hit the streets later this year and they’ll feature 11th-gen Intel Core-H series hexa- or octa-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics.
Prices will start at $1200 for the 15.6 inch version and $1400 for the 17 inch model.
Both versions support up to a 45-watt, 8-core Intel Tiger Lake-H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and both have 16:10 aspect ratio displays, Thunderbolt ports, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.
The laptops feature aluminum bodies with black carbon fiber palm rests. But the screen sizes aren’t the only differences.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the specs/options for each of Dell’s new XPS series laptops, with some of the differences highlighted in bold.
1 x USB-C to USB-A & HDMI 2.0 adapter included in box
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack
1 x SD card reader (full size)
4 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB-C to USB-A & HDMI 2.0 adapter included in box
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack
1 x SD card reader (full size)
Wireless
Killer AX1650 WiFi
Bluetooth 5.1
Killer AX1650 WiFi
Bluetooth 5.1
Input
Backlit keyboard
Glass-covered Precision Touchpad
Touch display (optional)
Windows Hello fingerprint sensor in power button
2 digital array microphones
720p webcam (Windows Hello compatible)
Backlit keyboard
Glass-covered Precision Touchpad
Touch display (optional)
Windows Hello fingerprint sensor in power button
2 digital array microphones
720p webcam (Windows Hello compatible)
Audio
Quad speakers (2 x 2.5W woofers and 2 x 1.5W tweeters)
Quad speakers (2 x 2.5W woofers and 2 x 1.5W tweeters)
Dimensions
13.6″ x 9.1″ x 0.7″
14.7″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″
Weight
4 pounds (56Wh battery)
4.5 pounds (86 Wh battery)
4.65 pounds (non-touch & 56Wh battery))
5.53 pounds (touch & 97 Wh battery)
Dell XPS 15 (9510) gallery
Dell XPS 17 (9710) gallery
Dell’s commercial division is also launching new laptops with Tiger Lake-H processors for business, enterprise, and mobile workstation use. Two of them feature designs that are virtually identical to the XPS 15 and 17.
The new Dell Precision 5560 is basically the business version of the XPS 15, except it’s available with up to an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor and supports NVIDIA RTX T1200 or A2000 graphics, and the Dell Precision 5760 is a 176 inch model with support for up to RTX A3000 graphics and Xeon W-11955M graphics.
Dell is also updating is gaming laptop lineup with several new models sporting Tiger Lake-H chips and NVIDIA graphics including a new Alienware m15 R6 with a $1300 starting price, the new Dell G15 Gaming which is coming in June for $950 and up.
The and the company is teasing an Alienware X17 that will be the first laptop feature Dell’s new “Element 31 thermal interface” made from “a Gallium-Silicone matrix” to deliver improved thermals in a compact design.
The Alienware X17 also has a quad-fan system, but overall the notebook appears to have a pretty slim profile based on the teaser imagery Dell has released so far.
Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.