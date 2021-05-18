Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA is a Chrome OS laptop with a 14 inch, full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. While some of that tech is a bit on the older side at this point, it still packs more horsepower than most entry-level Chromebooks in 2021… and with Best Buy selling the Chromebook Flip for just $329 today, it’s not much more expensive than an entry-level Chromebook.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Asus Chromebook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s WXQGA laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $725 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKMEM21)
Phones and tablets
- Google Pixel 5 for $669 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air (2020) w/256GB for $670 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet 2-pack for $196 – Amazon
Networking
- Save up to 33-percent on select Netgear networking products – Newegg
- Netgear Orbi RBK752 AX4200 mesh WiFi router system (2-pack) for $300 – Newegg (coupon: 5EPWERYR387)
- Netgear RAX50-1000NAS Nighthawk AX5400 WiFi router for $220 – Amazon
Music & audio
- Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Bluetooth earbuds for $17 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRB38)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon (new subscribers)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) + 1-month Amazon Music Unlimited for $11 – Amazon (or $9 for Prime members)
Other
- Fitbit Sense smartwatch for $240 – Amazon