The Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA is a Chrome OS laptop with a 14 inch, full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. While some of that tech is a bit on the older side at this point, it still packs more horsepower than most entry-level Chromebooks in 2021… and with Best Buy selling the Chromebook Flip for just $329 today, it’s not much more expensive than an entry-level Chromebook.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA

