E Ink displays are most commonly found in eBook readers like the Amazon Kindle. But sometimes they show up in tablets or even phones. And Chinese company Dasung has been selling E Ink monitors for a few years.

Now Dasung has introduced its largest E Ink display yet – the Dasung Paperlike 253 is an electronic paper display that measures 25.3 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels.

It’s available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and Dasung says its E Ink monitor will ship to backers in August. It’s not cheap though – even with a crowdfunding discount, the Paperlike 253 sells for $2,000.

High price tags are probably one of the reasons E Ink monitors aren’t more common. The company’s 13.3 inch E Ink display, for example, sells for $999. The new model has a bigger, higher-resolution display and looks more like a traditional PC display, but it also costs twice as much.

Another reason these are likely to remain niche devices fore the foreseeable future is that E Ink monitors tend to be grayscale displays that can only show 16 shades of grey and which have slower screen refresh rates than a typical LCD or OLED display. That may change now that E Ink offers Kaleido color display technology, but it’s still pretty rare to find color E Ink in eReaders, and I haven’t seen it in any large-screen monitors yet.

But E Ink also uses less power than most full color displays and it doesn’t require a backlight – you can view the screen using nothing but ambient room lighting or use a front light to shine a light on the screen to make it easier to see in dimly lit environments.

Many folks who experience eye strain when using LCD screens find E Ink displays to be more comfortable to look at. And if you’re doing things like composing documents or writing code rather than watching videos or playing games, then the lack of color and the low screen refresh rate might not be a problem (for what it’s worth the Paperlike 253 seems to have a higher screen refresh rate than a typical eReader, which makes sense since this thing doesn’t have to run on battery power).

The Paperlike 253 also has a wide range of input and output options thanks to HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort, and USB-B inputs and three USB Type-A output ports plus a headphone jack.

You can find more details at the Dasung Paperlike 253 crowdfunding page at Indiegogo.

This article was original published December 28, 2020 and last update May 25, 2021.

via /r/eink and ei2030.org

