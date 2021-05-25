E Ink displays are most commonly found in eBook readers like the Amazon Kindle. But sometimes they show up in tablets or even phones. And Chinese company Dasung has been selling E Ink monitors for a few years.
Now Dasung has introduced its largest E Ink display yet – the Dasung Paperlike 253 is an electronic paper display that measures 25.3 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels.
It’s available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and Dasung says its E Ink monitor will ship to backers in August. It’s not cheap though – even with a crowdfunding discount, the Paperlike 253 sells for $2,000.
High price tags are probably one of the reasons E Ink monitors aren’t more common. The company’s 13.3 inch E Ink display, for example, sells for $999. The new model has a bigger, higher-resolution display and looks more like a traditional PC display, but it also costs twice as much.
Another reason these are likely to remain niche devices fore the foreseeable future is that E Ink monitors tend to be grayscale displays that can only show 16 shades of grey and which have slower screen refresh rates than a typical LCD or OLED display. That may change now that E Ink offers Kaleido color display technology, but it’s still pretty rare to find color E Ink in eReaders, and I haven’t seen it in any large-screen monitors yet.
But E Ink also uses less power than most full color displays and it doesn’t require a backlight – you can view the screen using nothing but ambient room lighting or use a front light to shine a light on the screen to make it easier to see in dimly lit environments.
Many folks who experience eye strain when using LCD screens find E Ink displays to be more comfortable to look at. And if you’re doing things like composing documents or writing code rather than watching videos or playing games, then the lack of color and the low screen refresh rate might not be a problem (for what it’s worth the Paperlike 253 seems to have a higher screen refresh rate than a typical eReader, which makes sense since this thing doesn’t have to run on battery power).
The Paperlike 253 also has a wide range of input and output options thanks to HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort, and USB-B inputs and three USB Type-A output ports plus a headphone jack.
You can find more details at the Dasung Paperlike 253 crowdfunding page at Indiegogo.
This article was original published December 28, 2020 and last update May 25, 2021.
via /r/eink and ei2030.org
WHY NOT MIRASOL !
Game changer for many people. Need economies of scale and further development in color e-ink.
Doesnt the price have something to do with eink patents? It doesnt appear to be a tech barrier rather a political one.
Not that high price is barrier for wealthy but for mass adoption.
Not political but economic. I say this as someone who not only wants an eink monitor but is willing to overpay for one (probably not this one, it’ll probably cost as much as a car), no one wants to use one of these. So if you’re manufacturing tech for thousands of people while lcd/amoled manufacturing is for billions of people, not only is the latter vastly cheaper, but the cost curve bends 1000x faster as each subsequent generation iterates with lots of new demand and lots of competition to build. The positive feedback loop is very powerful.
With eink monitors, the feedback loop is negative. Some people will never understand the benefits even if the pricetag were identical because in their minds, it does less, no video, no games, no color, but price is much higher, so even people kind of interested get turned off by the price, so the price goes higher to make a profit off a shrinking pool of customers, and subsequent generations of the tech take longer to come to market, have no competition and no incentive to R&D costs down.
I’m glad to see eink phones and tablets proliferating a little faster, hopefully competition there will eventually make large monitors cheaper, but I’m not holding my breath.
Truly, it’s surprising that e-ink has been developing as much as it has in recent years. But I’m happy for it. I want a device like this. But for me they are not accessible price-wise just yet.