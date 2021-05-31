Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale ends today. Meanwhile, you can save an extra 15-percent on hundreds of refurbished products at eBay when you use the coupon PICKCR4SUMMER at checkout. And Amazon is offering discounts on a number of smart speakers, displays, and Fire TV products today.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Roku Premiere 4K for $34 – Amazon
Wireless speakers
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $110 – B&H
- JBL Bluetooth speakers for up to 25-percent off – Woot
Wireless headphones
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $150 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $237 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4SUMMER)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $181 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4SUMMER)
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Dot for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st-gen) for $50 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $30 – Lowe’s
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $754 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/512GB for $581 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Acer Chromebook 512 12″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C433TA 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $379 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ tablet w/256GB for $500 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ tablet w/128GB for $561 – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung tablet sale – Woot
Other
- Save an extra 15-percent (up to $150) on select products – eBay (coupon: PICKCR4SUMMER)
- Best Buy Memorial Day Sale – Best Buy
- RAVPower 300W portable power station for $150 – Woot
- TrackR Pixel Bluetooth tracker 20-pack for $10 – meh
- Refurb TP-Link Archer C5400X AC5400 WiFi rotuer for $165 – B&H
- Save up to 50-percent on select Instant Pot multi-function pressure cookers – Amazon
Those Instant Pot pressure cookers are a good price. I have an older model, and I use mine all the time. Even as a rice cooker, slow cooker, or just a generic cooking pot if my stovetop is already fully in use.
Right? They’re the least mobile tech-related product I throw in Daily Deals posts from time to time, but they’re so incredibly useful. We picked one up during a Black Friday sale a few years ago and use it at least 2-3 times a week, often more than that. They’re great for making rice, soups, stews, etc. My wife swears they’re also the best way to make hard boiled eggs.
Funny though since they use microcontrollers in short supply.