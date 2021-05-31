Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale ends today. Meanwhile, you can save an extra 15-percent on hundreds of refurbished products at eBay when you use the coupon PICKCR4SUMMER at checkout. And Amazon is offering discounts on a number of smart speakers, displays, and Fire TV products today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers

Wireless speakers

Wireless headphones

Smart Speakers & Displays

Laptops

Tablets

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

3 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Those Instant Pot pressure cookers are a good price. I have an older model, and I use mine all the time. Even as a rice cooker, slow cooker, or just a generic cooking pot if my stovetop is already fully in use.

    Reply

    1. Right? They’re the least mobile tech-related product I throw in Daily Deals posts from time to time, but they’re so incredibly useful. We picked one up during a Black Friday sale a few years ago and use it at least 2-3 times a week, often more than that. They’re great for making rice, soups, stews, etc. My wife swears they’re also the best way to make hard boiled eggs.

      Reply