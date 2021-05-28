Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Walmart and Best Buy are running Memorial Day sales over the long weekend. But they’re not the only stores offering discounts on laptops, tablets, storage, and a whole bunch of other gadgets and accessories.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 w/Google Assistant for $99 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ tablet for $200 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet for $270 – Samsung
- Apple iPad Air (2020) for $550 – Amazon
Windows laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $500 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 QHD+ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Dell
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $720 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 FHD laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $186 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 QLED 13.3″ convertible for $450 and up – Samsung
Audio
- Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $98 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $110 – Microsoft
4K Media Streamers
- Roku Ultra for $69 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39 – Amazon
- Roku Premiere for $34 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar for $99 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube w/hands-free Alexa for $100 – Amazon
Other
- Refurb TP-Link Archer AX3000 WiFi router for $80 – B&H
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive 2-pack for $13 – Newegg
- WD Easystore 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $59 – Best Buy