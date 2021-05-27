Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
With a list price of $900, the Asus ZenBook 13 UM325 is already one of the most affordable laptops available with an OLED display. But B&H is currently selling the laptop for $54 off, which makes it an even better deal.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows PCs
- Asus ZenBook 13 UM325 w/OLED display/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $846 – B&H
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9 14″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512Gb for $1200 – Newegg
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512FV for $530 – Dell
- AWOW mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GN for $207 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13.5′ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 11 w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $159 – Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 2-pack for $225 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus 2-pack for $285 and up – Amazon
Wireless audio
- SoundPeats T2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- Beats solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for $135 – Amazon
- Beats Solo pro wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $149 – Amazon
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $220 – Amazon
Downloads
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements for $75 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEWSY46)
- Among Us PC game for free – Epic Games Store