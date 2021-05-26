Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

A good set of noise-cancelling wireless headphones can easily set you back $300 or more (sometimes much more). But right now you can pick up a rather decent pair for just $80. That’s how much Woot is charging for a set of first-gen Microsoft Surface Headphones.

Prefer true wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones? You can grab a pair of EarFun Free Pro earbuds from Amazon for $50 today, which is $30 off the list price. They probably won’t sound as good and definitely won’t get the same battery life as Microsoft’s headphones, but they’re a lot smaller and lighter and a little cheaper.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Windows PCs

Headphones and earbuds

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.