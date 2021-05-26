Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

A good set of noise-cancelling wireless headphones can easily set you back $300 or more (sometimes much more). But right now you can pick up a rather decent pair for just $80. That’s how much Woot is charging for a set of first-gen Microsoft Surface Headphones.

Prefer true wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones? You can grab a pair of EarFun Free Pro earbuds from Amazon for $50 today, which is $30 off the list price. They probably won’t sound as good and definitely won’t get the same battery life as Microsoft’s headphones, but they’re a lot smaller and lighter and a little cheaper.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

