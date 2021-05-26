Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
A good set of noise-cancelling wireless headphones can easily set you back $300 or more (sometimes much more). But right now you can pick up a rather decent pair for just $80. That’s how much Woot is charging for a set of first-gen Microsoft Surface Headphones.
Prefer true wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones? You can grab a pair of EarFun Free Pro earbuds from Amazon for $50 today, which is $30 off the list price. They probably won’t sound as good and definitely won’t get the same battery life as Microsoft’s headphones, but they’re a lot smaller and lighter and a little cheaper.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $250 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMEDEAL2)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB/13″ QLED display for $450 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB/13″ QLED display for $500 – Samsung
Windows PCs
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Mele Quieter2 fanless mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $240 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Headphones and earbuds
- EarFun Free Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $80 – Woot
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $249 – MorningSave
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 w/128GB for $530 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Anker 10,000 mAh portable wireless power bank for $22 – Amazon (coupon: ANKER1615011)
- 3-month Spotify subscription for free – Spotify (or $10 for 3-months for returning subscribers)