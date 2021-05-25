Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
You can pick up a Google Pixel 3 for $160 and up today if you’re looking for a device to play around with the Android 12 Beta. But with Google expected to end support for the phone later this year, it might not be the best phone for long-term use unless you’re planning to install a custom ROM.
Meanwhile Lenovo is offering some nice deals on current-gen and previous-gen laptops through its eBay store, Newegg is selling a barebones Gigabyte Brix mini PC with an Intel Core i3 Comet Lake processor for $220, and you can still save 15-percent on hundreds of refurbished products at eBay with the promo code PICKCR4SUMMER.
Here are some of the day’s best deals
Mini PCs
- Gigabyte BRIX barebones mini PC w/Core i3-10110U for $220 – Newegg (coupon: 53CHEERS282)
- Gigabyte BRIX barebones mini PC w/Ryzen Embedded V1605B for $275 – Newegg (coupon: 53CHEERS283)
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $890 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Smartphones
Audio
- Save up to 20-percent on Jabra wireless earbuds & headphones – Newegg
- Refurb Bose Noise cancelling Headphones 700 for $237 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4SUMMER)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $182 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4SUMMER)
Downloads & Streaming
- When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain eBook by Nghi Vo for free – Tor
- Plex Pass subscription for 20% off – Plex ($32 for one year or $96 for lifetime)
Other
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet 2-pack for $280 – Amazon
- Netgear Orbi RBK752 AX4200 mesh WiFi router system (2-pack) for $300 – Newegg (coupon: 53CHEERS348)