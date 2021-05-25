Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

You can pick up a Google Pixel 3 for $160 and up today if you’re looking for a device to play around with the Android 12 Beta. But with Google expected to end support for the phone later this year, it might not be the best phone for long-term use unless you’re planning to install a custom ROM.

Meanwhile Lenovo is offering some nice deals on current-gen and previous-gen laptops through its eBay store, Newegg is selling a barebones Gigabyte Brix mini PC with an Intel Core i3 Comet Lake processor for $220, and you can still save 15-percent on hundreds of refurbished products at eBay with the promo code PICKCR4SUMMER.

